‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Hannah Brown Sneak Peek Teases Juicy Confrontation On The Way

The premiere of Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette journey is less than two weeks away and a new sneak peek was just released by ABC. This is a mix of previously seen tidbits and new, enticing scenes and it should give fans plenty to buzz about as they wait for that May 13 premiere.

People shares the new Bachelorette preview filled with relatively mild spoilers. In one portion of the clip, Hannah is seen grabbing one suitor and telling him they need to talk. She leads him away, and the other guys look a little stunned.

Until now, it wasn’t known what Brown needed to talk to this particular bachelor about. While it looked dramatic and like he was about to be asked questions he probably wouldn’t want to answer, it wasn’t until this new sneak peek was released that Bachelorette spoilers confirmed this probably wasn’t going to be good for the guy involved.

It looks as if the bachelor here is Scott Anderson, a 28-year-old contestant from Chicago, Illinois. Hannah confronts him once she has him pulled away and says he has a girlfriend.

Scott looks stunned as he turns to look at her, and naturally, the preview leaves everybody hanging about what comes next. It appears this happens during the initial night of introductions and the first cocktail party.

So far, Bachelorette spoilers from Reality Steve suggest that this particular contestant doesn’t last long. At the very least, teasers detail that he doesn’t make it to the final nine or so and it seems likely he may be gone at the first rose ceremony.

The new sneak peek also contains a fair amount of footage of contestant Luke Parker, one of the bachelors who had the opportunity to meet Hannah the night she was announced as The Bachelorette. Spoilers suggest he’s one to keep an eye on, but the editing of this new clip seems to be engineered such that fans may think he’ll be at the center of a fair amount of drama.

There will be physical battles, tears, and an ambulance called at one point this season, and fans who follow Bachelorette spoilers know that filming hasn’t even finished yet. The promo teases that the drama never lets up and fans cannot wait to get started.

So far, the available Bachelorette spoilers haven’t pinpointed whether Hannah Brown has found love or not, but it sounds as if she’s headed in that direction. Based on this latest preview, it looks like it’ll be quite an entertaining season and everybody can get started when the premiere airs on Monday, May 13.