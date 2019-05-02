‘Russian Kim Kardashian’, Anastasiya Kvitko Spills Out Of Braless Top On Instagram

Outdoing Kim Kardashian on the curves front is a tall order. One Russian appears to be filling the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s shoes.

Anastasiya Kvitko is the 24-year-old who now comes with 9.7 million Instagram followers. On May 2, the busty brunette updated her account. An eye-popping snap is showing this model in Kim’s adored neon pinks. However, the Fashion Nova outfit being donned is a touch lower-budget than the KKW Beauty founder’s usual designer getup.

Kvitko is posing poolside. Black-metallic shorts are conservative, but the same cannot be said for this girl’s top. Cut-out at the chest and flaunting AK’s ample cleavage, this hot-pink upper is racy, daring, and definitely risqué. It’s also completely braless. A white-piped sun visor, simple band bracelet, and red-painted nails finish the look.

Fans appear to be noticing Kvitko’s style today. Namely, one that Kim Kardashian herself has been channeling of late. The following comment summed it up.

“Futuristic vibe”

Kim donning all things “futuristic” has become commonplace. This mother of three frequently takes to her own social media to showcase Kanye West’s Yeezy “drops” – many come with a space alien look. Kvitko’s resemblance to the high-profile star doesn’t stem from her choice of attire, though. When The Sun profiled Kvitko back in 2018, it mentioned Anastasiya’s “hourglass” figure. Both women boast one.

A separate report from The Sun saw this Russian bombshell air her views.

“I like Kim Kardashian but I don’t quite like being compared to her – she is far behind me.”

There is, admittedly, an uncanny resemblance. From her brunette locks to her facial expressions, Kvitko has something of the Kim Kardashian about her. She likewise manifests a fearless attitude when it comes to flaunting her body. Busting out of swimsuits sees AK in her element. Likewise, sporting extremely low-cut or braless looks. Kim herself may don hoodies and sweats for her Keeping Up With The Kardashians appearances, but this Kardashian isn’t known for covering up.

9.7 million followers hardly puts you off-the-grid. Kvitko now comes with full tabloid features. The accounts following her on Instagram point towards a decent establishment. Fellow model and Rob & Chyna star, Blac Chyna follows Anastasiya. So do models, Daniella Chavez and Eriana Blanco, alongside Teen Mom OG star, Farrah Abraham.

Interestingly, AK does not appear to follow any of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The 41 accounts followed by Kvitko suggest little interest in the celebrity world. Anastasiya follows a few low-profile models, alongside lifestyle and jewelry brands. Khloe Kardashian’s ex and musician, French Montana is, however, followed.