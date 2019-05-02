‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Flaunts Curvy Booty In Cheeky Bikini Snap

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is showing off her curvy bikini body on social media.

On Thursday morning, Leah Messer took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself from her vacation to Costa Rica. In the sexy snapshot, Messer puts her curves on full display.

Leah is seen sitting out over the water as she straddles what appears to be a surfboard or the prow of a boat. She is looking out at a gorgeous sunset on the horizon.

Messer is wearing a white bikini in the photo, and has her back turned to the camera. Leah sports a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms that are styled to show off her curvy backside.

She adds a white bikini top, one which includes sheer sleeves with a white polka dot design on them. Messer’s large back tattoo can also be spotted in the skimpy swimsuit, and her long dark hair is seen falling down her back in loose, damp waves.

Leah also dons a frilly, lace scrunchie on her wrist as she enjoys the scenery from her getaway. She and her fellow Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kailyn Lowry, are currently vacationing together for a fun, relaxing girls trip without their kids.

Perhaps Leah Messer needed a getaway after going through a rough breakup with her former boyfriend, Jason Jordan.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Messer recently sat down with her Teen Mom 2 producer to talk about the split, revealing all of the things that led to her decision to call off the romance.

“We’ve had a lot of disagreements lately with parenting, and he gets openly angry. He doesn’t hit, he just gets upset and takes it out on everyone. I feel like there was always an expectation that I could never meet. What I did was never enough,” Leah stated, adding that her three daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie, were also feeling off with their mother’s relationship.

“My kids weren’t feeling it anymore either and, not that they can determine who I’m going to be with, but they were picking up on the energy that I wasn’t okay,” Leah revealed.

While Messer says she’s not dating anyone, she did recently spend some time with her former husband, Jeremy Calvert, during the pair’s trip to NYC to film a reunion show. Some fans are still holding out hope that the couple will eventually reunite.

Fans can see more of Leah Messer when Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV, or by following her on Instagram.