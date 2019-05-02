Justin Bieber Takes A Stab At Iconic Rapper Eminem, Says He ‘Doesn’t Understand The New Generation Of Rap’

Pop singer Justin Bieber, 25, took to popular social media site Instagram to call out rapper Eminem, 45, on his latest album Kamikaze. A screenshot he posted to his story showed that he was listening to “The Ringer,” one of the tracks on Eminem’s album in which he makes jabs at fellow rappers.

In response to the disses aimed at artists like Machine Gun Kelly, Joe Budden, Lil Yachty, Lil Xan, and Lil Pump, the “Sorry” singer added a text-post to his story.

“I just like Em’s flow but don’t like that he’s dissing new rappers. I like the new generation of rap, he just doesn’t understand it.”

Despite hinting that the iconic rap artist is behind the times, the “Where Are U Now” singer has never had a personal problem with Eminem. In fact, Bieber covered Eminem’s 2002 “Lose Yourself” at a concert in London in 2015.

In Eminem’s 11-minute freestyle “Kick Off,” he raps about Bieber in the line, “Justin Bieber in a Catholic school / Selling dust and reefer when your back is to him.”

Eminem has not yet commented on Bieber’s Instagram post.

Bieber isn’t the only person to comment on the “No Love” artist’s latest album. Kamikaze evoked controversy, not only due to his comments about other rappers but also within the LGBTQ community after he allegedly included a homophobic slur directed at Tyler The Creator in the track “Fall,” reported HipHopDX.

In an interview with Sway Calloway, Eminem expressed remorse for including the slur about Tyler The Creator in his song.

“The word I called him on that song was one of things that I felt like, ‘This might be too far.’ In my quest to hurt him, I realize I was hurting a lot of other people by saying it. At the time, I was so mad it was like whatever. It was one of the things that I kept going back to and saying, ‘I don’t feel right with this.'”

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Eminem, whose given name is Marshall Mathers, recently celebrated 11 years of sobriety. As he gained fame and recognition, the “Killshot” singer spiraled into a pit of addiction to prescription drugs. After hitting rock bottom and with the support of his family, Eminem finally got clean and has maintained his sobriety over the past 11 years.

In his Twitter post announcing the milestone, the rapper wrote “11 years-still not afraid,” referencing his song “Not Afraid,” in which he reveals his struggles with addiction and journey to recovery.