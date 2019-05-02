Aussie Model Georgia Gibbs Puts On Busty Display As She Sends Instagram Fans Virtual Hugs

Georgia Gibbs is engaging in some “hug therapy” with her Instagram fans this week, also encouraging her followers to reach out to those around them to give them “real hugs.” On Wednesday, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to send a positive message while pairing it with an equally inspirational photo of herself in sports attire. The getup she opted for put her sculpted figure on full display.

In the snapshot in question, the Australian bombshell is rocking workout gear consisting of a sports bra with thick straps that go over her shoulders, hugging her figure tightly and accentuating every curve of her upper body. She teamed her top with a matching pair of leggings that sit just below her bellybutton, exposing her toned midsection and also flaunting her thigh gap, putting her fit physique front and center. According to the tag she included with her post, the outfit she is wearing is from Beach Riot.

Gibbs is kneeling on a carpeted floor as she leans forward with her right arm stretched toward the camera, giving a virtual hug to her fans. The model is posing with her head tilted to the side as she flashes a big, bright smile at the camera.

She is wearing her blonde hair down, and it cascades over her left shoulder. The model appears to be wearing a little eyeliner and mascara, though she keeps the overall makeup light for a more natural, workout-ready look.

The post, which Gibbs shared with her 640,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 13,600 likes and over 180 comments in under a day of having been posted. Fans of the model took to the comments section to thank her for the virtual hugs, while also praising her beauty.

“You’re soooo cute! Thank you for the hug!” one user wrote, clearly enthusiastic.

“Love this and your message so much!!!! Keep being a light!!” another admirer chimed in.

Along with her message, Gibbs also included a hashtag with her post — “#filtered.” As those who follow her will know, Gibbs has been open about her struggle with body image, a battle which she fights by engaging in candid conversations about her imperfections. In a recent interview with mybody+soul, Gibbs discussed her body dysmorphia.

“I went through a phase where I worked for months and didn’t see one photo of myself I liked because my mental view of myself was so low,” she said.