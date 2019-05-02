Chanel West Coast Sports Shorter Locks In Sizzling New Instagram Post, And Her Fans Are Loving The New Look

When it comes to changing her hair — Chanel West Coast is basically a chameleon. The reality star often wows her fans on Instagram by sporting a wide array of different hair colors, including blonde, brunette, multi-colored, and even green. While she usually wears her hair long and straight, she recently chopped her locks for a new series of photos that were posted to her Instagram account.

The latest update includes three photos — all of Chanel’s hot new haircut. The first photo in the series shows the bombshell rocking short, blonde locks. West Coast poses against a black background with neon lights and looks fashion-forward in a pair of neon yellow track pants and a cropped black sweater with white stripes on the sleeves.

The 30-year-old is sporting a face full of her signature makeup, including eyeshadow, blush, and vibrant red lipstick. She accessorizes the look with a pair of beautiful hoop earrings and black heels. The second photo in the series is very similar to the first one but this time, Chanel is standing up and flaunting a little bit of her taut tummy for the camera as she lifts up her sweatshirt.

In the last snapshot, Chanel is sporting the same outfit and hair but looks into the camera, giving fans a good look at her stunning face. Since the post went live, it’s earned the Ridiculousness star rave reviews with over 49,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments. While most fans took to the post to let the stunner know that her hair looks fabulous, countless others couldn’t help but gush over her beauty.

“Pullin off that short hair look like it was meant for you,” one follower commented with flame emojis.

“You look beautiful Miss Chanel!”

“Love your short hair CWC,” another follower commented with a series of red heart emojis.

The model has spent a lot of time in recent weeks promoting her new track “Sharon Stoned.” She recently opened up to Billboard about what inspired the new hit.

“The inspiration behind the song came from… I was at the studio one day, and the movie Casino was playing,” Chanel dished. “I was talking to my producer about [the movie] and he made a little joke out of it and said, ‘Oh you’re Sharon Stoned.’ You know because I do smoke weed. Then it kind of just hit me, that’s a song right there.”

And since Sharon Stone also happens to be one of her favorite actresses — it was a no brainer. Fans can check out Chanel’s new music video on YouTube.