‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’s’ Tamra Judge Flaunts Toned Abs In Yellow Crochet Bikini

Real Housewives Of Orange County star Tamra Judge, 51, recently showed off her age-defying physique when she was photographed strutting poolside during a RHOC cast trip to Miami. As Hollywood Life notes, she accessorized the look with clear wedge sandals and a simple necklace that spells her first name. She wore her hair in a high ponytail, showing off a perfectly youthful looking face.

Given that she’s over 50, it’s easy to wonder how she manages to maintain her fit physique and glowing skin.

Judge has previously said that the radiance we see on her beach-ready body is thanks to Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs.

“I use it for everything. I’ve actually used it for foundation when I go to the beach or in the water because it doesn’t wash off,” she said in an interview with Bravo TV. Its product description on the Ulta Beauty website describes it as “lightweight leg makeup” that allows women to forgo tanning for the glow that they want. Kathryn Dennis — one of the stars on Southern Charm — also swears by the product.

Judge has also been honest about the fact that she has undergone cosmetic procedures to maintain and enhance her beauty. Last month, she shared an Instagram post in which she confessed to having gotten lip fillers that day, and asked her fans if she had gone overboard.

Tamra Judge is showing off her abs in a new bikini pic and she is SLAYING https://t.co/Ow80kg7xKE pic.twitter.com/T7KnXMGFHv — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) May 2, 2019

In a detailed post on her Instagram page, Judge also opened up about what it’s like to get a lower face lift. The photo was taken post-surgery, and you can see that she still had sutures in her face at the time. Her head is also bandaged in the post.

“I’m open and honest about it because I want women to know that everyone gets old even people on TV and there is nothing wrong with growing old gracefully if that’s what you want…… It’s just not for me!” she wrote in the caption.

The reality TV star has also told her fans that she had previously gotten a type of botox facial, one wherein doctors inject vitamins and filler into the top layer of the skin instead of the muscle. On Instagram, Judge vouched for the “tightening effect” that it had on her skin. She also claimed that the signs of her skin’s aging, like fine lines and wrinkles, had disappeared.

As Hollywood Life notes, the ladies of The Real Housewives of Orange County are currently in Miami to film episodes for the upcoming season. That season is expected to air in July on Bravo.