Kylie Jenner Reportedly Wants To Be Pregnant Again By Next Year

Kylie Jenner wants to be a mom again, and it could happen very soon.

According to E! News, Kylie Jenner is allegedly planning to get pregnant with her second child by next year. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott, already share one daughter together, Stormi Webster, and she wants to add to the family again soon.

“Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently. She would love to have another baby with Travis and would love to be pregnant by next year. She talks about it all the time and feels like she was truly meant to be a mother,” an insider tells the outlet.

Kylie even brought up the topic on Instagram for her millions of followers to see when she posted a sweet tribute to Travis on his birthday.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling. My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. Happy Happy birthday. Let’s f–k around and have another baby,” Jenner wrote on social media to caption a series of photos of herself, Scott, and their baby girl, Stormi.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner’s Instagram post garnered tons of comments from her fans who all want to see the makeup mogul and Travis Scott welcome another adorable baby to their family.

Kylie’s friend, Heather Sanders, also commented on the post, where she wished Travis a happy birthday and told him to get down to the business of giving Stormi a baby brother. However, Jenner seemed to disagree with that comment, adding that she wanted Stormi to have a sister instead.

Insider reports that Kylie has spoken out about having another girl in the past, wanting Stormi to have that close sister bond that she shares with her older sisters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kendall.

Kylie even revealed that she’s got other baby names picked out for a girl that she didn’t use for Stormi. One of the names that she revealed was Rose, saying she loved the name, but doesn’t think she’ll ever use it.

The other name, which Jenner deemed as “weird,” she is refusing to tell in case she wants to give it to one of her future daughter. She also revealed that she already knows what she’ll name a baby boy if she were to have a son.

