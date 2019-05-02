‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Raven Gates Shares Teasers About Future With Adam Gottschalk

Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise during Season 4 and they have remained a favorite pair for many fans since they got together. The two are living together in Texas these days and in a new Instagram question and answer session, Gates shared a few new details about what she thinks the future holds for her and her beau.

On Wednesday, Raven invited her Instagram followers to ask her some questions. She answered via her Instagram Stories and naturally, some engagement questions were included.

Gates said that Adam really brings out the best in her as nobody else has. However, she acknowledges that she’s been in some bad relationships before and thinks she’s grown and matured significantly since those other relationships.

The Bachelor in Paradise star said that yes, she thinks Adam is “the one,” and yes, they talk about marriage. She said they both want to be married and are quite open with one another about it. However, she doesn’t know what the timeline for engagement will be.

Raven added that she’s “really obsessed” with Adam, and as long as she’s with him she doesn’t care when the engagement comes. When asked about an engagement ring style, Gates said she could get a ring pop and be happy.

While Gates went on to say she’s never been the type to think much about her wedding venue or dress, and it seems that applies to her engagement ring too. Even though it sounds as if she’s fairly casual about taking that next step in her relationship with Gottschalk, she doesn’t seem to have any doubt it’s coming.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Adam and Raven anticipate getting engaged at some point in 2019. The two have kept busy with work, travel, and day-to-day life, and Gates has been especially busy expanding her boutique brand and moving the physical location from Arkansas to Dallas.

In Adam’s latest Instagram post, he shared a photo showing him with Raven sitting on his lap. He joked about having a big announcement, which was that like a good boyfriend does, he tagged his gal’s outfit in the photo. Gates commented on the post about how she loves him and said he gets hotter by the day.

Clearly, Raven is head-over-heels in love with Adam. While Gottschalk isn’t quite as chatty on social media, it certainly appears that he has fallen just as hard for Gates.

Bachelor in Paradise fans are antsy to see Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk get engaged, walk down the aisle, and start having babies. However, they have made it clear they will do all of this on their own personal timeline and not in a rushed fashion as so often happens with reality television couples.