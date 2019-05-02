‘Ocean’s 8’ Girl, Emmy Elliott Goes Fully Topless, Instagram Calls It A ‘Masterpiece’

Uncredited as her Ocean’s 8 role may have been, Emmy Elliott is getting noticed.

On May 2, the model and actress updated her Instagram. The platform is already calling this topless shot a “masterpiece.”

The outdoor snap shows Emmy amid leafy trees. Rays of sunshine are streaming through the shrubbery, although Emmy herself is mostly in the shade. Given the amount of skin on show, being sheltered may not be such a bad thing. Elliott is seen fully topless, wearing only string bikini briefs in pale yellow. Conveniently-placed foliage is just about covering this girl’s modesty – well, that and her hands. A whimsical caption from Emmy states that “magic” is only found by those who believe in it.

Comments for this sensation come with high praise today. One user left their thoughts.

“Now this is a masterpiece”

Another called Elliott “blessed” with the “gift of natural beauty.” Emmy’s Instagram bio mentions being a “Bond girl,” however her IMDB page appears void of any appearances in the spy movie franchise. That said, the movie credit page comes with some well-known films. 2018 sees Emmy listed as a “model” in Ocean’s 8. She has also appeared in the Gotham TV series and movie, Female Fight Club.

Emmy has 179,000 followers. While relatively modest for Instagram, this girl is nonetheless climbing the ranks. Recent posts from Emmy have been liked by more-established models. “Russian Kim Kardashian,” Anastasiya Kvitko has liked Emmy’s snaps. The busty Russian even follows Elliott.

Building up acting credits in the highly-competitive world of Hollywood is no picnic. Cities in the immediate area are filled with aspiring starlets. Their days inevitably come packed with auditions and the stereotypical moonlighting as a waitress. While there’s little to suggest that Emmy is waiting tables, this brunette is building up her popularity via social media. The formula for this seems simple. Wearing very little clothing performs better than coming covered-up. A touch of the provocative also doesn’t seem to hurt.

With a feed that suggests a low budget on the photography front, Emmy’s candid snaps offer a fresh appeal. Instagram models with high followings inevitably switch to glossier photography as their fame rises. While the result doesn’t seem to damage their followings, it does lose the low-frills, intimate settings that Emmy continues to channel.

Void of glam as this model may be, she does appear to have her eye on individuals embracing it. Emmy follows Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Beyonce. She likewise keeps tabs on fellow models, Alexis Ren, Olivia Culpo, and French twin models, Mathilde and Pauline Tantot. Emmy’s “Elliott” last name also seems interchangeable with a “Corinne” name – possibly her middle name.