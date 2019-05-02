‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Victor Talks To A Mystery Man

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, May 2, brings a new level in Kyle and Lola’s relationship while Summer cries to her dad. Plus, Lauren helps Jack with Dina, and Victor talks to a mystery man in Las Vegas while Sharon and Rey settle into their room in Sin City.

Lola (Sasha Calle) loved Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) rooftop surprise. She expressed surprise that he knew how to mix mojitos, and then she said they needed more rum. After a beautiful time, Lola told him that she wanted to make love. Later in a Genoa City Athletic Club suite, Kyle promised Lola he will always be there for her, and she said her only regret was waiting so long to take their relationship to the next level. Kyle asked Lola to stay by his side forever.

Meanwhile, at Nick’s (Joshua Morrow), Summer (Hunter King) told her dad her relationship with Kyle was over. Nick hugged her and got ice cream. He also offered to kill Kyle, but Summer declined. She said she wanted to get over Kyle as soon as possible so it would hurt less, and Nick questioned Summer’s plan to stay at Jabot. He worried she planned to try to win Kyle back. While Summer admitted she’d love to see him beg, she planned to let go.

At the Abbott’s, Jack (Peter Bergman) asked Dina (Marla Adams) if she was okay, but Dina wasn’t doing well. He ended up canceling a meeting with Lauren (Tracey Bregman) to wait for Dina’s doctor to arrive. The doctor told Jack to expect a worsening of symptoms and suggested that he find a facility to care for Dina. Lauren showed up with food, and Jack told her he could use a friend. Lauren held his hand and told him it’s okay to experience complicated feelings about Dina. Dina walked in, and she giggled thinking that they were together. Lauren played along and promised Dina she’d behave.

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) finalized their plans for Vegas and left. At Crimson Lights, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) once again talked to Paul (Doug Davidson) about Victor (Eric Braeden). She told Paul she’d hired Rey to look into Victor’s secret. Paul called Rey to complain about him working for Nikki instead of finding Lola’s attacker, and Rey told Paul to keep the job because he wouldn’t jump through hoops for it.

Finally, Victor talked to Dr. Blanchard (Jason Martinez) and learned that “he” left a session because Victor pushed for too much. Victor demanded the doctor tell him everything, and then The Mustache warned the doctor to keep quiet about everything. Later, Victor knocked on a hotel door and explained to its occupant that he wasn’t the enemy.