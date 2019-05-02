Halsey Crushes Billboard Music Awards Performance In Dominatrix-Esque Red-Leather Thong Leotard

At the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, pop-singer Halsey put on a crowd-roaring performance of her chart-topping single “Without Me.” The performance of the singer’s first No. 1 single as a solo lead artist left its mark on the Awards show and left fans feeling reinvigorated.

Halsey chose a daring outfit for her performance, dressing in a red-leather, off-the-shoulder leotard complete with large silver buckles around the waist and over the shoulder. She paired the leotard with matching red-leather ankle cuffs, leaving the rest of her body bare, including her feet. The singer wore her edgy short brown hair styled with hairspray and added a touch of makeup to complete the look. Those who viewed her performance also got an eyeful of her many tattoos, which include roses, stars, and butterflies.

Not only did Halsey rock her look for the show, she also gave an incredibly powerful and emotional performance. She moved her entire body as she belted out the lyrics, rolling on the ground and contorting her legs and torso as she danced alongside her female dance partner Jade Chynoweth, dressed in a matching gray-leather leotard.

By the end of the performance, the “Eastside” singer stood proudly with her knees bloodied, a side effect of her forceful dance moves.

The three-time BBMA winner took the stage one more time alongside K-pop group BTS to perform their “Boy With Luv” collaboration in their first live performance of the song.

According to Billboard, Halsey gifted the members of BTS with sweet friendship bracelets while on the red carpet before the show. Band member RM commented on the bracelets, saying “Our cover of the album is pink, so she made it like, white and pink. That was like, so kind of her.”

The seven-member South Korean boy band graced the stage in sharp suits, ranging from gray to white and black. Halsey joined the group with a beige suit of her own and the crowd went crazy for their performance.

BTS took home both awards that they were nominated for: Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist.

Halsey’s track “Without Me,” which was nominated for Top Selling Song, competed with Cardi B’s “I Like It,” Drake’s “In my Feelings,” Lady Gaga’s “Shallow,” and Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You.” Maroon 5’s collaboration with Cardi B in “Girls Like You” took home the winning spot in the category.