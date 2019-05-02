Kaley Cuoco Says Penny’s Ending on ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Is ‘Beautiful’

Cuoco says she might even consider a spin-off.

As the finale for the hit TV series The Big Bang Theory nears, actors from the show have shared their thoughts and emotions about what it was like to be a part of such a beloved show.

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, actress Kaley Cuoco said that she was “thrilled” with Penny’s ending, adding that it was “beautiful.”

“I’m thrilled with [Penny’s] ending, yet beginning,” Cuoco added. “It’s beautiful. There’s not anything catastrophic, it’s just beautiful,” she said at the cast’s handprint ceremony at the famous Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

While the final episode of the show was shot Tuesday night, Cuoco said that the days and weeks leading up the finale were wrought with stress over how the creative team at CBS would bring the characters’ stories to an end. She said she worried about the legacy of Penny and how CBS would pay a tribute to the show’s loyal fan base and to the characters.

But it looks like her fears were put to rest.

“It is the most beautiful finale I have ever seen, and I love finales,” she said.

One thing fans can count on is tears, so a box of tissues might be necessary while watching the show. Cuoco even said that she was cried out over the past few days.

“It is so touching. You’re gonna cry, but in the sweetest way. I don’t know how to describe it, other than it’s absolutely the sweetest thing in the world,” Cuoco said.

Cuoco did not reveal any details of what would become of the former Cheesecake Factory waitress, but she did say that the character would “live on” in the minds and hearts of fans.

The actress also said the finale was an “incredibly touching final two episodes. I think we can say that. It’s unbelievably special.”

She added that she was not totally opposed to a spin-off or revival series — on one condition: if The Big Bang Theory creator and producer, Chuck Lorre was involved with the project. She said if Lorre asked her to it, she would say yes.

“Other than that, I don’t see a spin-off for myself. But I don’t like to say no to Chuck. So if he wanted it, I’m in!” she said.

The two-part finale for The Big Bang Theory, which has been entertaining fans for 12 years, will air Thursday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.