Julianne Hough Leaves Billboard Music Awards Injured After Being Hit By Paula Abdul’s Flying Hat

Julianne Hough had a blast at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday — despite ending the evening with an injury. The famed dancer was accidentally hit square in the throat by Paula Abdul’s hat when the singer threw it during her performance among the audience. Hough shrugged the incident off with a laugh and continued to enjoy the show, but revealed later that she went home and nursed the injury with ice.

A fan on Twitter captured the moment Abdul threw her hat in a video. The clip showed the former American Idol judge dancing along the theater’s aisles as she performed a medley of her greatest hits. At one point, she threw her black fedora into the crowd, which ended up spiraling into Hough. The 30-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum brought her hands up to her neck and turned to the camera with a gasp, but kept on watching as Abdul headed back to the stage.

Hough danced along to performances by Taylor Swift, The Jonas Brothers, Halsey, BTS, Mariah Carey, and more throughout the rest of the evening.

After the awards show, Hough took some time to care for her injured neck. She shared a photo on Twitter of herself lounging in a chair, still wearing her sparkling outfit, but with an added white neck brace. The dancer seemed to be in good spirits as she smiled and gave two thumbs up.

In the caption, she assured fans that there were no hard feelings.

“The result of the honor of being hit in the neck by @PaulaAbdul’s flying hat!,” she wrote. “Love you, babe!!!”

Abdul quickly responded to Hough’s message, according to People.

“OMG IM PEEING MY PANTS!!!!! You know it was with love,” she said with laughing emojis.

Hough arrived at the Billboard Music Awards earlier that night wearing a glamorous silver bra top and matching high-waisted shorts. The sparkling look was complete with a matching silver jacket.

The dancer reportedly attended the awards show to promote her new journey as a judge on America’s Got Talent, Hollywood Life reported. It was announced earlier this year that Hough would replace Mel B and Heidi Klum, joining the series alongside Gabrielle Union.

Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are keeping their places as judges, along with Terry Crews as host.

The judges have been working hard in recent weeks to tape Season 14, which returns to NBC on Tuesday, May 28 at 8 p.m.