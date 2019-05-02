‘General Hospital’ Star Eden McCoy Takes To Twitter After Emotional Oscar Nero Episode

Teen actress Eden McCoy gave General Hospital viewers some intense moments during Wednesday’s episode, and spoilers reveal that there are plenty more on the way. McCoy’s character of Josslyn Jacks is facing the death of her first love, Oscar Nero, and Eden shared some thoughts via Twitter after the May 1 show aired.

As The Inquisitr shared, Oscar did pass away during Wednesday’s show. Eden’s character of Josslyn has been integral to this storyline and fans know that Joss will be front and center as everybody grieves this loss.

Wednesday night, McCoy posted a note on Twitter thanking the show’s family for all of their support. Eden got many replies to that post, with General Hospital fans praising the young star’s work and wishing her luck at the Daytime Emmy Awards this upcoming weekend.

In response to one fan’s positive sentiments, Eden replied with a thank you and added, “it’s the amazing story and my even more amazing costars xo.”

Another General Hospital fan shared a gif from Legally Blonde showing star Reese Witherspoon as a crying mess and said that’s how she felt after watching McCoy’s scenes with Garren Stitt (Oscar). Eden tweeted a thank you back to the fan, saying that it made her smile and that the Witherspoon film is one of her all-time favorites.

To our #GH fan family, for your passion and your loyalty to the show and to the characters that you love, some whom you have loved for a lifetime, I thank you. It is an honor and it is all for you. — Eden McCoy (@RealEdenMccoy) May 2, 2019

McCoy sent love and sweet sentiments to another General Hospital viewer who praised the actress for her work. The follower explained via Twitter that she lost her husband to cancer 11 years ago and felt that Eden captured the experience beautifully.

As The Inquisitr recently detailed, Eden has opened up about how grateful she is to be trusted with all of this heavy-duty work via this Oscar storyline. McCoy joined General Hospital when she was 12, and it definitely took a while for viewers to warm up to her.

thank you for your kind words, and I am so very sorry about your husband. sending love. — Eden McCoy (@RealEdenMccoy) May 1, 2019

The reality of Oscar's condition is hitting Josslyn hard, West Coast. What can she and Cameron do to make him more comfortable?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @RealEdenMccoy pic.twitter.com/I2kuD1qRuH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 25, 2019

Now, the writers have allowed Josslyn, and Eden, to blossom. Joss has progressed from being what many felt came off as a bratty, entitled pre-teen to a strong young woman who very much echoes that of her mother Carly.

McCoy has said she loves doing the heavy stuff, but she has admitted that this particular storyline has taken a toll on her. General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps don’t reveal many specifics about what comes next for Josslyn, but it is known that the teen will grieve Oscar’s death and struggle for quite some time.

General Hospital fans who have grown to love Eden McCoy and her portrayal of Josslyn Jacks cannot wait to see what comes next for her. While Joss will obviously face some dark and difficult times in the days and weeks ahead, viewers know that there will be fun and happy times coming, too, and eventually, probably a romance with Cameron as well.