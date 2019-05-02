Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Famous Backside In Cheeky Cut-Out Jeans

Emily Ratajkowski is letting it all hang out in a cheeky new image that shows off her famous derriere. The 27-year-old model took to Instagram to share a sexy look that reveals her backside in pair of ripped Levi’s.

While Ratajkowski is known for her racy bikini and lingerie photos, she proved that a pair of jeans and a jean jacket can be every bit as sexy. Captioned “accidents happen,” in the photo, the model wears a high-waisted light wash pair of jeans that have apparently met an accident. The picture shows a close-up shot of the model’s rear to reveal that her jeans have ripped across the entire bottom of one cheek.

This is the second image that Ratajkowski shared of the torn Levis. On Wednesday, the model shared an image on Instagram of her lounging in a chair with her legs intentionally crossed to show off the rip in the rear. In the image, she completes her shearling-lined denim jacket with a mid-riff baring black crop top and an OPN hat to represent the artist Oneohtrix Point Never. In true Ratajkowski style, the model turned what could have been a fashion nightmare – who hasn’t worried about their jeans ripping while they are out and about – into a sexy social media post.

Of course, fans are loving her latest look.

“Accidental goals,” wrote one person about the image.

“This is a good ‘accident,'” wrote another.

While Ratajkowski is known for her risque social media posts, the model considers herself a women’s rights advocate and defends her images because she believes women should be able to dress however they want. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she believes that women should do what makes them feel good.

“[Like] I’m playing into a patriarchal society by looking the way I look and capitalizing on my sexiness. It makes me feel good about myself, and I shouldn’t be limited on that. Making rules as to what a feminist should look like or wear is insane to me,” Ratajkowski said.

“I think it’s sexism. I think in general people don’t really want to hear women talk about these kinds of things, and especially women who make money on how they look: they especially resent them using their voice,” she added.

Ratajkowski has put her money where her mouth is with her own swimwear brand called Inamorata. The line features seriously skimpy swimwear that she manages to make look fabulous time and again.