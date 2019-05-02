Camille Kostek Puts Ample Cleavage On Display For Glowing BBMA Appearance

The stars were out in full force last night at the Billboard Music Awards, and Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, truly stole the show with her stunning attire and glowing skin. The model took to Instagram to show off her sizzling style, and fans went wild for the snap.

In a video, Kostek showed off the top of her body-hugging white dress, which amplified her buxom chest and put her cleavage on full display. While standing in the light of a nearby window, Kostek’s sunkissed skin was glowing, and with the contrast of the white dress up against her tanned body, she looked absolutely angelic.

The model wore her honey-colored locks in large, bouncy waves that sat neatly on her shoulders and cascaded down her chest. She wore heavy sweeps of bronzer to emphasize her flawless features, and thick flicks of mascara to help her baby-blue eyes pop. She chose a neutral, soft pink gloss for her lips, and dusted a bit of shimmery highlighter across her face to up the glam factor a bit.

Kostek spun around a bit for the video so that her fans could catch a glimpse of her gorgeously toned body. She smiled widely for the camera, and just before the short clip ended, she gave a sultry wink to the camera.

Attending the event alongside her longtime boyfriend, former NFL star Rob Gronkowski, Kostek had a pretty killer seat to all the fun of the star-studded awards ceremony. Some fans caught her smiling and putting her best face forward, as Taylor Swift and some pals took photos in the front row, and Kostek looked delighted to be attending the event and to be surrounded by so many famous faces.

Kostek also shared some of the screenshots of her sitting in the audience to her Instagram Stories, as well as some highlights from the evening. Staying true to her motto of “never not dancing,” Kostek and Gronkowski hopped out of their seats to move along to the beat of one of the many performances of the evening. She also shared a selfie-style shot of herself singing along to Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together,” and some short clips of Gronkowski presenting the award for Top Rap Song.

Kostek also shared some full-length snaps of her entire ensemble to her story as well, and fans caught a peek at her toned legs in the short dress. She also showed off her accessories, including a bright, white clutch-style purse, and delicate, dainty earrings in silver that tied the look together perfectly.