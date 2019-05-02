Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Denies Getting Lip Fillers: ‘They Just Aren’t For Her’

Khloe Kardashian has been at the center of plastic surgery rumors lately. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s latest photos have some fans questioning whether or not she’s been having her lips pumped full of fillers.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian hasn’t done anything to her lips. The reality star is said to be denying the use of any fillers, as she didn’t like the way they made her face look the last time she used them.

“She swears she hasn’t done any fillers at all, she says she’s still scared since the last time she did fillers (in her face) she hated them so much. Khloe has nothing against lip fillers, they just aren’t for her. She tried them in the past and hated them and has always said she won’t go there again,” an insider tells the outlet.

“She doesn’t really care that people are guessing she’s had them, it’s not a big deal to her at all. In some ways it’s a compliment, like thank you for thinking my lips look big. Khloe has no insecurities about her lips,” the source added, revealing that Kardashian believes her lips are the sexiest in her famous family.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s plastic surgery rumors have been circulating for months and heated up back in January when some fans believed she was looking a bit different in her social media photos.

Board certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Norman Rowe, who has not treated Khloe, fueled the rumors when he told Life & Style that it appeared to him that Kardashian had undergone a nose job, cheek fillers, and a brow lift or gotten Botox over the past year.

However, Khloe claimed that she didn’t get a nose job, even revealing on her family’s reality show that she thinks about getting a nose job all of the time, but that she’s much too scared to do it.

Kardashian says that she thinks about getting her nose done “every day,” but that until she can work up the courage to actually do it, she’ll have to continue to use contour to get the slim looking nose that she’s always wanted.

Meanwhile, the debate rages online about whether or not Khloe had plastic surgery work done to her face, if she is using a new makeup technique, or if she is simply editing her photos to get the look she wants.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s photos by following her on Instagram.