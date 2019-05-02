Offset Has Warrant Out For His Arrest For Felony Charge

The Migos rapper is charged for breaking a fan's $800 phone.

A warrant has been issued for Offset’s arrest, for felony a felony charge stemming from a fan altercation last week reports TMZ.

Last Monday Offset was pushing a baby stroller in a Target store in Sandy Springs, Georgia when Junior Gibbons spotted him and attempted to record video of the rapper while he was shopping. He tried to speak to the Migos member, which prompted him to lash out.

In the video Junior shot, he said “What up, Offset?” to which he responded, “Get the f*** out of my face.”

Offset then smacked the phone out of his hand, causing the device to crash to the ground and break, which severely cracked the screen. Last Friday Junior filed a police report after which the cops investigated and acquired a warrant.

The incident is categorized as a felony because the phone was $800, which is the felony threshold, and police said it was an intentional act. Junior told TMZ that his family just wants Offset to pay what’s needed to replace the phone.

The Migos rapper is also facing other legal issues, as TMZ reported he’s facing a felony gun possession charge that arose from a July 2018 arrest in Georgia.

In February, prosecutors filed three charges against Offset that stemmed from an arrest where he was pulled over for an alleged improper lane change.

According to the Clayton County D.A.’s Office, he is facing a felony charge for firearms possession by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor charges for marijuana possession and the prior lane change.

However, the felony charge of possession of a weapon was eventually dropped. Offset entered a not guilty plea and his upcoming court date is set for May.

????????????????????????????????: Offset Now a Wanted Man After Felony Arrest Warrant Issued https://t.co/M4c4Pjn1mN — TMZ (@TMZ) May 2, 2019

Offset’s attorney Drew Findling told TMZ he believed Offset was unfairly targeted because he is a successful, wealthy, black rapper. He said the performer did not break any laws, and the police used the lane change as an excuse to place him under arrest.

“It’s a common theme. We’re talking about a young, African-American man driving a shiny, beautiful luxury car and clad in designer clothes and watches and jewelry.” “Unfortunately people in his genre become a target for law enforcement who think that lifestyle is connected to some illegal activity… and that is a sad statement.”

Findling also represents Gucci Mane, Katt Williams, and Trippie Redd.

Findling also said Offset did not possess a firearm. The claimed the assistant, who was in the passenger’s side in the vehicle, happened to be a licensed gun holder who had guns in the car for security. Findling stated that Offset required protection because he has large amounts of cash on hand and wears expensive jewelry.