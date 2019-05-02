Lawyer Mentoring Kim Kardashian’s Legal Studies Says ‘Never Underestimate Her’

Kim Kardashian is not to be underestimated. That now comes confirmed from the lawyer helping the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star study for a legal career.

April 10 marked the KKW Beauty founder’s major legal announcement – Kim’s Vogue interview revealed this mogul’s “goal” of passing the bar in 2022. The news was followed by an Instagram picture (below) appearing to show Kim preparing for the California State Bar.

On April 30, Refinery29 profiled human rights attorney Jessica Jackson. Jessica is “mentoring” Kim as she undertakes her legal studies. The media outlet quotes Jackson regarding Kim.

“I would say never underestimate Kim Kardashian West. In all her business ventures, she’s been successful. I have no reason to believe her commitment to criminal justice reform will be any different.”

Jessica added that Kim’s involvement in helping grant clemency to formerly incarcerated Alice Marie Johnson had “awakened something in [Kim] – something that resonates with her father’s career as a lawyer.” In December 2018, The Washington Post covered this high-profile case. Kim had been made aware that a 63-year-old Johnson was serving a life sentence without parole for “federal drug and money laundering charges.” Appearing to be moved by Johnson’s case, Kim met with President Donald Trump to aid in this woman’s release. It was successful.

Refinery29 asked Jackson for her thoughts on working with Kim.

“Like everyone on the #Cut50 team, Kim cares deeply about people who are negatively impacted by incarceration.”

Jackson added that Kim has spent time “meeting with people living inside prisons,” alongside “meeting with formerly incarcerated people, crafting policy, and working on individual cases, while also learning more about the law.” Jackson is “proud of the work [Kim]’s doing.”

A warning not to be underestimated has been seen before from Kim. Back in 2010, Forbes was quoting the reality face with what remains one of her most-known quotes to date.

“I love when people underestimate me and then become pleasantly surprised.”

Admittedly, underestimating Kim appears to be exactly what the world has done. Keeping Up With the Kardashians started airing in 2009. It showed a set of seemingly shallow, self-obsessed sisters whose lives seemed to revolve around emptying Louis Vuitton and fussing over their appearance. Ten years later, the Kardashians are power figures with multi-million-dollar businesses, a grip on social media influencing, and little to suggest they lack entrepreneurial skill-sets. Kim has taken her iconic selfies and turned them into a book, Selfish. In 2018, The Evening Standard reported Kim “making $5 million in five minutes” from her new fragrance line.

The world now has it on good authority. Kim Kardashian should “never” be underestimated.