‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Rey Uncovers Victor’s Stunning Secret

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, May 3, brings a stunning discovery in Las Vegas that will change Genoa City. Rey and Sharon may get more than they bargained for in Sin City.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) are enjoying their trip to Las Vegas. However, according to SheKnows Soaps, they will make a stunning discovery during their investigation into Victor (Eric Braeden).

The psychiatrist that Victor has been paying specializes in memory retrieval. Why on earth would Victor pay for somebody to retrieve memories? Surely it’s not for himself, so who is recovering? Rumor has it that Victor is helping Adam, who has recently been recast with Mark Grossman after he was presumed dead in a 2016 cabin explosion. However, after the fiery blast, authorities never recovered Adam’s body, which, of course, means he’s likely still alive.

Rey and Sharon are enjoying their Mr. and Mrs. Smith moment, and they were surprised to find something this stunning. Obviously, anything to do with Victor is risky and could end up being life-changing, but nobody expected what Rey and Sharon found, and it could lead to some stunning difficulties for the Newman family, Newman Enterprises, and Genoa City as a whole.

The Inquisitr reported that Victor’s secret will rock Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) world. According to head writer Josh Griffin, Rey “will catch a huge break in his investigation, leading to Victor’s secret being revealed.”

“It’s something that Nikki could have never imagined, and it will turn their world completely upside-down.”

After losing Neil (Kristoff St. John), Nikki wants to enjoy what time she has left with Victor, and she’s worried that he will involve himself in something dangerous, which will keep them from living out their days together in Genoa City. She’s not wrong to worry. That is something Victor often does. He doesn’t know how to let things go. However, if this man really is Adam, and Victor seems to think he is, then it is incredible that he found him. Naturally, it’s strange that Victor would keep such a secret from Nikki, which makes it seem like he has some devious plan for his newly returned son.

Knowing Victor, he could try to get revenge on Nick for his tricks when he impersonated J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) last year. There’s no way Victor can allow that to go unpunished, and Dark Horse still stands, so he may be planning Nick’s impending downfall as retribution.