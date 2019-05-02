Liam Hemsworth Says He Wants To Have A Ton Of Kids With Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth can’t wait to start a family with his wife, Miley Cyrus. The actor recently gushed over his new bride, and the family they’re hoping to create together.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Hemsworth says that he wants to have a ton of kids with Cyrus, joking that the couple could end up with 10 or 20 little ones running around.

“One day. Once we don’t have so many dogs. You couldn’t bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we’ll know when it’s right. But right now? Not for the time being,” Hemsworth told GQ Australia.

The Hunger Games star also opened up about his wedding to Miley, which took place at their Tennessee home just days before Christmas.

The actor revealed that he and Cyrus always knew they were meant to be married, but that they hadn’t planned a wedding until after tragedy struck, and their Malibu home was completely destroyed in the heartbreaking California wildfires last year.

Liam says that following the devastation of the fire, he and Miley decided that something positive should come from their loss, and they decided to tie the knot.

“Then just going through something this emotional with someone, it brings you closer and we felt like we’d lost a big part of our lives, so we wanted to make a new part of our lives. It was something really good coming out of a horrible situation. It was going to happen eventually, but I think this just sped it up a little bit.”

Liam Hemsworth went on to reveal that the tragedy bonded him and Miley Cyrus together like glue, saying that she is the only other person in the world who can understand how he felt in that moment.

The actor also adds that following his wedding he has a much deeper and more connected relationship with Miley, revealing that the couple makes sense together because they are both so “wacky,” hinting that Cyrus is wilder than he is, saying “she never turns it off.”

Miley and Liam have been gushing over one another since their wedding last year. Just Jared previously reported that Hemsworth always seems to bring up how wonderful his wife is during interviews, and Cyrus loves to post about her husband on social media.

Fans can see more of Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus’s life by following the couple’s “wacky” antics via their Instagram accounts.