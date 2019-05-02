Chrissy Teigen To Get Cooking Show On Hulu

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen will get her own cooking show on Hulu, the streaming channel announced on May 1. Teigen and celebrity chef David Chang will host a new cooking and talk show for Hulu, called Family Style.

CBS News reported that the show is the first production by Vox Media Studios, Chang’s Majordomo Media, and Teigen’s Suit & Thai Productions. The network announced the partnership on Twitter. The streaming giant also praised Teigen on Twitter for the many things they love about her.

The AV Club reported that Teigen and Chang will continue their partnership with Hulu via a multi-year, multi-show deal with the channel to develop new original projects, including the aforementioned cooking talk show, Family Style. Another project is titled Eater’s Guide to the World, a documentary series about interesting cuisine from around the globe.

Teigen, a former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, has published two incredibly popular cookbooks — 2016’s Cravings, and its follow-up title, Cravings: Hungry For More. She is married to EGOT winner John Legend and the couple has two children, Luna and Miles. Meanwhile, Chang has two series on Netflix — The Mind Of A Chef and Ugly Delicious.

“Food has become cultural currency today,” Chang said of his newest project to The Hollywood Reporter. “People know more about food than ever before. It’s never been a better time to eat in America today. People are traveling.”

Things I ???? about @ChrissyTeigen:

• She's the Mayor of Twitter

• She's a recent Time 100 recipient

• Her cookbooks have incredible recipes

• She loves Handmaids, Pen15, The Act, Fyre Fraud, and Hulu

• With her new content development deal, she's now part of the Hulu family — hulu (@hulu) May 1, 2019

We can handle the heat, so we're heading into the kitchen. We're cooking up a brand new show with @DavidChang and @ChrissyTeigen. — hulu (@hulu) May 1, 2019

HuffPost reported that Teigen’s Hulu partnership continues to push her out of the world of social media, where she reigns supreme with biting Twitter posts and hilarious Instagram photos, and more into the world of television.

She co-hosted Lip Sync Battle alongside LL Cool J and performed in a holiday special alongside Legend and her family. THR also reported that she will judge a comedy competition show on NBC later this year as well, titled Bring The Funny, alongside Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson and Jeff Foxworthy. Standup comic and Insecure star Amanda Seales will host the series.

Perhaps her most notable role has been that of social media commentator. Teigen’s skewed take on the worlds of entertainment, politics and as an observer of life has gained her over 23M Instagram followers and 11M Twitter followers.

Cosmopolitan curated a list of Teigen’s most hilarious Instagram comments of all time, and they are certainly some of her best work. These include when she clapped back at a commenter who told her that when she cut her hair short, her face looked “fat.” Teigen’s epic response was one for the ages.

Chrissy Teigen also has a line of cookware and kitchen accessories available at Target, called “Cravings.”