Hillary Clinton Slams Lindsey Graham’s Statements At Barr Hearing: ‘An Absolute Disgrace’

Graham mentioned Hillary Clinton three times in his opening statement during William Barr's testimony Wednesday.

Hillary Clinton slammed Senator Lindsey Graham’s statements at Wednesday’s William Barr hearing, during which he mentioned Hillary’s name three times in 10 minutes, saying the South Carolina Republican’s remarks are “an absolute disgrace.”

As Yahoo News reports, Clinton stopped by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show, and of course, the topic of Graham’s opening statements was among the topics of conversation.

Earlier on Wednesday, as The Inquisitr reported at the time, Attorney General William Barr had been summoned to the Capitol for hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senators wanted to ask questions about why he only released a four-page summary of the report after it first crossed his desk; why the report that he eventually released was so heavily-redacted; and when (or if) he intends to release the full, un-redacted report; among other questions.

When it came time for Graham to speak, he delivered a 10-minute monologue in which he shifted the focus of the conversation away from William Barr and toward supposed scandals involving Democrats and, specifically, Hillary Clinton. Three times Graham mentioned the former New York senator. He mentioned the overall investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server as well as her team supposedly using hammers to smash old phones and her supposed use of “bleaching” software to remove all traces of her emails.

Just a reminder to my friends in South Carolina, @LindseyGrahamSC is up for re-election in 2020 – don't let it happen. Lindsey Graham drops an F-bomb on live TV @CNNPolitics https://t.co/eWnrpBGI4h — Steve McElroy #WV4Pete (@stevemacwv) May 2, 2019

Speaking to Maddow, Clinton herself slammed Graham and his Republican colleagues for continuing to try to make the conversation about her.

“That’s a disgrace. It’s an absolute disgrace. You know, they know better.”

She went on to say that Republicans’ continued focus on her emails is little more than a diversionary tactic to draw attention away from Donald Trump.

“This is part of their whole technique to divert attention from what the real story is. The real story is the Russians interfered in our election and Trump committed obstruction of justice.”

Yahoo News writer Stephen Proctor notes that Republicans continue to focus on Hillary’s emails even after they were already investigated by the FBI. As The Guardian reported in 2016, the investigation concluded that Hillary’s campaign committed no criminal acts by using a private server to transmit her emails.

That investigation was itself investigated, at the behest of Republicans who controlled both chambers of Congress at the time. That investigation also turned up no evidence of any wrongdoing. Meanwhile, Graham has broadly suggested that he intends to launch another investigation into Clinton’s emails and the way the FBI investigated them.