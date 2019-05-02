Rita Ora Shows Off Midriff And Legs In Seductive Instagram Snap

Rita Ora is currently in Europe embarking on her “Phoenix World Tour,” which is in support of her second studio album, Phoenix.

So far the tour has visited a couple of continents. The show started in Australia in Melbourne on March 1 at the Palais Theatre. She continued her shows down under in Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth and then started the Asian leg that same month, where she visited the Philippines, Japan, Taiwan, and United Arab Emirates.

Early last week, she started her European leg, which she is still conquering. The leg started in Oslo, Norway, at the Sentrum Scene on April 23, where she wore a bright, colorful skintight catsuit, which The Inquisitr previously reported on. Since then, she has performed numerous shows in Germany. During one performance, she wore a glittery Champion tracksuit in Cologne which caught a lot of people’s attention, as The Inquisitr revealed.

On May 24, Ora will play a huge show at London’s O2 Arena, and she will also perform at various other cities across the U.K. afterward.

On Instagram 22 hours ago, she uploaded a full-length photo of herself which was taken ahead of her Paris, France, show. In the photo, Rita is lying down on a white sofa seductively posing for the camera. One hand is lightly placed on her face while the other showcases her long nails. Ora is wearing a red shirt that is cropped so her midriff is on display. Over the shirt, she is wearing a vest-style dress that goes over the shirt and covers half of her lower body. Her smooth legs are on show while she rocks a bright red lipstick to match her outfit.

The attention-grabbing post has been liked by over 273,000 users and has been commented on by those praising the blonde’s beauty.

Rita’s back catalog of hits boasts four U.K. No. 1 singles — “Hot Right Now” with DJ Fresh, “R.I.P.” featuring Tinie Tempah, “How We Do (Party),” and “I Will Never Let You Down” which was written and produced by her ex-boyfriend, Scottish DJ Calvin Harris.

Her debut album, Ora, topped the U.K. album chart in 2012 and contained a total of five top 20 hits, with four of them achieving the top 10.

Rita has appeared in Fast & Furious, Southpaw, and the Fifty Shades movies — Fifty Shades of Grey, Fifty Shades Darker, and Fifty Shades Freed — where she played the role of Mia Grey. Later this month, she is set to appear in Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, where she will play Dr. Ann Laurent. The film will be released on May 10 in the U.S.