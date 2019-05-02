Joe Jonas & 7 Other Celebs That Tied The Knot In Vegas

What happens in Vegas does not always stay in Vegas. One of the more popular activities for tourists to take part in during their visit to Las Vegas, Nevada, is to get quickly married in one of the city’s many chapels — and celebrities are no exception to this. In fact, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner just became the latest celebrity duo to tie the knot in a spontaneous Las Vegas wedding on Wednesday evening.

The Jonas Brothers member and the Game of Thrones actress reportedly slipped into a local chapel immediately following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, where Joe and his brothers Nick and Kevin performed, according to Entertainment Tonight. Friends and fellow stars who also attended the awards show joined the happy couple to watch the ceremony, including Diplo and Khalid. Dan + Shay was also on hand to play a rendition of their hit “Speechless.”

Joe and Sophie’s wedding was just about as Vegas as it could get, complete with a blinking bouquet, RingPop rings, and an Elvis impersonator to officiate the ceremony. That doesn’t make it any less real, however, as they have the marriage license to prove it.

While the new Mr. and Mrs. Jonas enjoy some honeymoon time, here are seven other celebrities who tied the knot in Las Vegas.

Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos

Actors Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa eloped in Las Vegas at the Chapel of the Bells in the spring of 1996. They once explained on Live with Kelly and Ryan that it happened on a whim, but they are still going strong. In fact, the couple just celebrated their 23rd anniversary together on Wednesday on Instagram.

Cindy Crawford And Richard Gere

Brenda Chase / Getty Images

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and actor Richard Gere dated for six years before tying the knot in 1991. Unfortunately, the two later divorced in 1995. At the time, Crawford explained that the 17-year age difference between herself and Gere took a major toll on their relationship.

Leah Remini And Angelo Pagan

King of Queens star Leah Remini married her love Angelo Pagan at the Four Seasons in Las Vegas in July 2003, according to PopSugar. VH1 actually documented the ceremony for a television special called VH1 Inside Out: Leah Remini’s Wedding Special. Remini and Pagan are still married to this day.

Frank Sinatra And Mia Farrow

Keystone / Getty Images

Jazz legend Frank Sinatra married his third wife, actress Mia Farrow, in a lavish ceremony at the Sands Hotel Las Vegas in July 1966. Two years later, the couple split. Sinatra was later married to his fourth wife Barbara until his death in 1998.

Jon Bon Jovi And Dorothea Hurley

Famed rockstar Jon Bon Jovi married his high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley in Las Vegas in 1989. They didn’t have rings to offer each other during the ceremony, but they still wanted to marry. Bon Jovi and his wife are still together. He once told Yahoo that their marriage works because “she’s independent and isn’t needy or possessive.”

Loading...

Britney Spears And Jason Alexander

Singer Britney Spears made headlines in January 2004 when she married her childhood friend Jason Alexander reportedly on a whim in Las Vegas. The marriage didn’t last long, however, as it was annulled just 55 hours later.

Shia LaBeouf And Mia Goth

Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

Transformers star Shia Labeouf married his longtime love Mia Goth in Las Vegas in 2016. The ceremony included a fog machine, a hula dancer, a pink Cadillac, and an Elvis impersonator, according to Cheat Sheet. LaBeouf and Goth also livestreamed their wedding on TMZ.

Congratulations to the newlyweds!