‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Stuns In Skintight White Gown That Highlights Her Pert Derriere

Elected the “world’s hottest weather girl” by the Daily Star, Mexican weathercaster Yanet Garcia lives up to her nickname in her racy and figure-revealing Instagram snaps. The 28-year-old model took to the social media platform on Wednesday to post a two-series photo shoot from a theater performance that she starred in.

In the first photo, Garcia stands with her side facing the camera as she gazes off into the distance. She is dressed in a stunning, white, low-cut gown complete with an overlaying white gauze layer that perfectly outlines her busty backside and tiny waist. Her gorgeous brown locks are professionally curled and hang loose down her back while she completed the look with bold, black-lined eyes and sweet pink lipstick. In the background, viewers can see the set of the play she was acting in.

The second photo features Garcia in a similar position, with the only difference being that she is flashing her signature smile towards the audience. Additionally, it appears as if she Photoshopped an image of a sassy nun into the foreground of the photo, giving it a comical touch.

In the accompanying caption written in Spanish, the brunette bombshell thanks her mentor Maria Elena Sal, writing that she feels “immensely grateful” for the teachings she received and that she loves and admires her a lot.

The Mexico native’s 10.1 million Instagram followers loved her most recent post, expressing their love and admiration for her in the comment section. One user commented, “how is it possible that someone can be that gorgeous?,” while another wrote in Spanish, “Many congratulations to you,” adding that they “wish [her] all the success in the world.”

According to The Sun, the Mexican television star shot to fame after Playboy and TMZ said that she was a “girl that makes you want to watch the weather forecast.” The sexy forecaster then built her following on Instagram by posting photos in skimpy, tight-fitting outfits that flaunt her backside and 34D chest, or barely-there bikinis.

The Inquisitr reported this week that Garcia recently celebrated reaching 10 million followers on Instagram. In her typical fashion, she honored the milestone by posting a few snaps of her posing in a sexy swimsuit in a pool while holding two large gold balloons in the shape of a 1 and 0.

In her caption, she thanks her followers for their support and adds that everything she does on her Instagram page is to inspire them to “be kind to others, work hard, and chase [their] dreams.”