‘Big Bang Theory’ Cast Leaves Permanent Mark In Hollywood With Handprint Ceremony

It is the farewell they all deserved.

The cast of The Big Bang Theory was honored with a famous handprint-cementing ceremony outside Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theater. They were the first actors in the history of the 92-year-tradition to be celebrated only for their TV achievements, as reported by the BBC. The main cast members of the hit series, — Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, and Melissa Rauch — which will have aired 279 episodes during a spectacular 12-year run by the time the last episode comes out, were all present at the ceremony on Wednesday.

All seven of them beamed as they got on their knees to print their hands in cement, forever leaving their mark in Hollywood. Parsons, who played the brilliant yet socially-inadequate Dr. Sheldon Cooper, said that the opportunity to honor the show in the traditional ceremony was “very fitting and very moving” and made for “the most unbelievably perfect end to this experience.” And in a sweet gesture, he pointed toward his co-stars and added that the success of the long-running show “would not have happened at all with any other combination.”

BBT has become one of the most successful sitcoms of our generation, with Parsons even scoring four Emmys and a Golden Globe for his portrayal of the quirky physicist. The show itself, which first hit screens in 2007, racked up seven Emmys throughout the years. According to the BBC, the series even managed to average 18.6 million U.S. viewers per episode in its 11th season, more than any other show on American television.

The cast members have been sharing emotional tributes on social media the past few weeks, all of which culminated on Tuesday when they shot the season finale. Cuoco, who plays Penny on the hit CBS series, took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to share a photo of herself and her castmates all sharing a giant group hug after shooting their final scene together, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“This is the greatest cast in the world, I feel so honored to be up here and part of this experience. I am completely humbled,” she said during the ceremony on Wednesday.

The show reportedly came to an end due to Parsons’ wish to move forward with his career and explore new territory, as per The Inquisitr.

“There is no negative reason to stop doing Big Bang.”

“It felt like we have been able to do this for so many years now, it doesn’t feel like there is anything left on the table. Not that we couldn’t keep doing it, but it feels like we’ve chewed all the meat off this bone,” the 46-year-old actor explained.