Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Encourages Jenelle Evans To Take ‘Necessary Measures’ After David Eason Kills Dog

Find out what she wrote to the 'Teen Mom 2' star.

Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, appears to be in favor of Jenelle Evans divorcing her husband, David Eason.

After David killed their family pet, a Frenchie named Nugget, Brittany wrote a message to the Teen Mom 2 star in which she was seen seemingly encouraged her to put an end to her marriage and embark on a new life with her three kids.

According to a Wednesday report from Hollywood Life, Brittany’s post was shared in the comments section of a heartbreaking post from Jenelle, in which she told fans she was “distraught” and “heartbroken” about the tragic death of her beloved family pet.

“I AM SO SORRY TO HEAR THIS. Please please please take the necessary measures deep down that you know you need to,” Brittany replied.

Following Brittany’s comment, a number of other Instagram users weighed in on her statements and many of them agreed with her sentiments. Others wondered if Jenelle or her kids could be the next victims of David’s scary behavior.

“[David] has exhibited every text book sign of being a sociopath. Does a human being have to die at his hands for her to wake up and get out!!! Please think of your kids before it is too late,” one person wrote. “There is something terribly wrong here.”

Jenelle and David tied the knot in September 2017 and share one daughter, two-year-old Ensley.

According to an Instagram post shared by David after the animal’s death, he isn’t concerned about what his online critics are saying about his behavior and believes he should do whatever it takes to ensure that his children are safe.

In David’s post, he revealed Nugget bit his baby girl, Ensley, on the face, which prompted him to protect his family. He also said that Nugget had a history of aggressively biting his child.

“Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” he explained.

While Jenelle is understandably devastated by the death of her dog and hasn’t been seen with David since he killed the animal, it’s hard to say whether or not she would actually leave him. After all, David has been accused of being violent with her kids in the past and for years, she’s apparently done nothing.

As fans may know, David was fired from Teen Mom 2 last year.

To see more of Evans and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.