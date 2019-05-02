Hillary Clinton Trolls Trump, Says She’s ‘Living Rent Free Inside Of Donald Trump’s Brain’

Hillary Clinton may have lost the presidential race, but she hasn’t lost her sense of humor when it comes to the frequent attacks from Donald Trump.

Clinton, a frequent target of Trump on Twitter and reportedly his desired target for investigation from the Department of Justice, appeared on The Rachel Maddow Show on Wednesday to discuss Trump’s apparent obsession with her. Clinton spoke about special counsel Robert Mueller’s report that showed Trump pressing then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate her and responded by taking the opportunity to troll Trump a bit.

“I’m living rent free inside of Donald Trump’s brain, and it’s not a very nice place to be, I can tell you that,” Clinton said, via NBC News.

Clinton decided that the obsession was a diversionary tactic for Trump, who during the 2016 campaign had promised supporters that he would prosecute Clinton, including a famous moment during a presidential debate where he said she would be in jail if he were elected. Trump had said immediately after the election that he was not going after Clinton, but since then has taken aim at her a number of times.

“When in doubt, go after me…They know better,” she said. “But this is part of their whole technique to divert attention from what the real story is. The real story is the Russians interfered in our election. And Trump committed obstruction of justice. That’s the real story.”

This is not the first time that Hillary Clinton has hit back at Donald Trump over the seemingly embarrassing revelations in the Russia report. As The Inquisitr had previously reported, the former secretary of state took part in a dramatic reading of the report itself, including the now-famous passage in which Trump lamented “I’m f***ed” after learning that a special counsel had been appointed to investigate his campaign’s possible collusion with Russia.

.@jordanklepper: "The #WHCD is taking place across the way right now… There's both not a president there & there's also not a comedian there. Should we be making jokes now?"@HillaryClinton: "Oh yes." pic.twitter.com/N95WpwtOCE — The Hill (@thehill) April 28, 2019

Though she is not running for president in 2020, Hillary Clinton has also been active in trying to ensure that Trump loses. This week she met with rising candidate Pete Buttigieg. As NBC News reported, Buttigieg had been critical of Clinton’s 2016 campaign earlier in the race but took the opportunity to meet with Clinton when both were in New York. Clinton has said that she is invested in making sure Trump loses his reelection bid.

Hillary Clinton seemingly tongue-in-cheek suggested that if the Justice Department was going to let Russia get away with interfering in the 2016 election, it might be OK if one of the 2020 Democratic candidates enlisted China for help.https://t.co/iGdDXHd3L2 — POLITICO (@politico) May 2, 2019

Hillary Clinton has hit back at Trump in other ways, including mocking his 2016 ask of Russia to help find Clinton’s missing emails. Clinton turned around the phrase, asking China to help find Donald Trump’s unreleased tax returns.