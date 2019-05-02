Kate Beckinsale Puts On Sultry Show For The Camera Shortly After Split From Pete Davidson

English actress Kate Beckinsale took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday to post a slow-motion video of herself showing off her new hairdo from Renato Campora.

In the black-and-white video set to a musical soundtrack, the Underworld actress’s 2.9 million followers watch as she flashes her signature smile and turns her head for the camera, showing off her long, flowing blonde-highlighted locks. As she flaunts her sexy new ‘do, she pulls what appears to be a towel against her chest, flashing her black-painted nails. The actress completed the look with simple black-lined eyes and a touch of mascara.

Beckinsale left a cheeky comment on the video, giving a shout out to hair stylist Renato Campora for her beautiful look and adding that he made her feel as if she “is in a pantyliner commercial” even though she has no idea what pantyliners are.

The actress received more than a million likes on the video in just one day of having been posted, with many followers leaving her comments, gushing about how beautiful she is and how much they love watching her movies.

Among the comments referring to the actress as “beautiful,” “gorgeous,” and “the most perfect woman in the world,” one Instagram user called her a “walking Pantene commercial” and another wrote, “Your personality rocks and on top of that you are an absolute babe.”

Other followers commented on Beckinsale’s hairstyle, with one writing, “I don’t know what Renato does to create the effect, but your hair here seems ultra soft and luxurious, more than even usual. It’s a great look.”

Recently, the 45-year-old The Widow actress split from boyfriend Pete Davidson just four months after beginning dating. According to People, several sources close to the actress revealed that while the two ended amicably, the long distance made it too difficult for things to work out.

Before the split, a source told People that Beckinsale was “very happy with Pete. They have really similar senses of humor and she’s always laughing with him.”

The two were first spotted together at Netflix’s Golden Globes after party in January, with later sightings catching them holding hands and sharing kisses.

Beckinsale was the first woman the Saturday Night Live host was seen being intimate with after his high-profile engagement to singer Ariana Grande ended in October 2018. Previously, Beckinsale was married to director-producer Len Wiseman for 12 years and in a long-term relationship with actor Michael Sheen, with whom she has a 20-year-old daughter, Lily.