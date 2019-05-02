Jonas Brothers Fans Tweet That Joe Jonas’ Quick Vegas Wedding Won Big Over Brother Nick’s Lavish Nuptials

Fans of the Jonas Brothers have taken to Twitter to reveal their take on the wedding of Joe Jonas to Sophie Turner, a quickie Vegas ceremony on the heels of the brothers’ performance at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1.

They said that Joe dropped the mic on winning the wedding war against little brother Nick, who had two wedding ceremonies and several over-the-top receptions when he married actress wife Priyanka Chopra in November 2018.

The social media site was filled with comments from fans who think that Joe’s spontaneous ceremony, officiated by an Elvis impersonator and filmed in its entirety by DJ Diplo and featured on his official Instagram via a live video, was way more entertaining than Nick Jonas’ glamorous events.

Country music duo Dan + Shay performed their song “Speechless” for the couple, and the twosome exchanged ring pops in lieu of wedding bands, reported E! Entertainment News.

Less than two hours after the group performed at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, the couple headed to a Las Vegas wedding chapel to marry in front of their family and friends. E! reported the two obtained a marriage license earlier in the day.

Express reported that the cost of the couple’s Vegas nuptials totaled $600.

Joe Jonas just get married in Las Vegas ????????♥️???? pic.twitter.com/Lh36ZOh9Cc — Ale Rod ✨ (@zabdielftjonas) May 2, 2019

It appears that although fans were wowed by Chopra and Jonas’ lavish Indian nuptials, which cost over $500,000 for the three-day affair, they seemed to click more with Joe Jonas’ approach to an intimate and fun wedding, which seemed about celebrating the lighthearted couple and their love for one another.

Joe and Sophie really out did Nick and Priyanka's 6 wedding receptions by getting married in Vegas by an Elvis impersonator in front of random people from the music industry after the #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/k2ZBscZVsP — Hannah Duffy (@handuffy7) May 2, 2019

Joe and Sophie getting married by an Elvis impersonator in Vegas really outdid all 64 of nicks weddings. — melissaaaaaaaaaaaa (@jonasbr0thersx) May 2, 2019

Nick & Priyanka: three $10 million weddings

Joe and Sophie: pic.twitter.com/8RqW42F35f — francesca ???? (@francescaaahhhh) May 2, 2019

Joe revealed during an interview with James Corden during a Jonas Brothers takeover of the talk show host’s late-night series that he and Turner, to whom he became engaged in October 2017, would tie the knot this summer, reported Elle.

Corden asked Jonas what lessons he has taken from Nick’s wedding to Chopra.

“Mostly things not to do,” Joe said. “All 18 of Nick’s were amazing.”

Jonas and Chopra’s parties and ceremonies ran over three days at Umaid Bhawan, a formerly royal palace-turned-hotel in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

In 2009, oldest brother Kevin Jonas married Danielle Deleasa at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York, during a snowstorm.

The brothers performed their hit song “Sucker” at the Billboard Music Awards, where Turner, Chopra, and Danielle Jonas were all seen dancing in the front row in a show of sisterhood and support for their men on stage.

Rumor has it that the couple will still have the summer wedding they originally intended before the brothers hit the road in support of their “Happiness Begins” tour.

E! News alleged that Turner’s best pal, bridesmaid, and Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams was not at the Vegas affair, and that plans are still a go for the reported rugby and flag football games prior to the couple’s big day that Jonas spoke of during his time on the Corden show.