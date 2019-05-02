Ciara Shows Off Killer Body And Cleavage Numerous Times At The 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Ciara was one of many huge names who performed at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. The Inquisitr recently revealed that the “I Bet” hitmaker would perform her latest single “Thinkin Bout You” for the first time at the award show.

The Daily Mail reported her performance and noted that she took a lot of inspiration from Janet Jackson, who Cici has taken influence from many times. They described her performance as “electrifying.”

When performing, Ciara wore a pinstriped suit that was open to show off her incredibly toned body and cleavage. The “Oh” songstress was quickly praised by fans who loved that it appeared to be a homage to Miss Jackson. One user compared it to a look Janet served in her “Alright” music video.

When posing on the red carpet before the event started, she sparked many smiles with her son, Future, where The Daily Mail has uploaded a video of them posing together. She wore a low-cut, black dress which showed off her cleavage and stomach on purpose. Her beautiful long legs appeared through the slit on the front while rocking a pair of black heels to match. Her son looked very slick and flashy in a matching gold tracksuit and swaggy sunglasses.

In an upload that Billboard uploaded to their Instagram page, Cici is once again showing off that body everyone is dying to have. She is wearing a bra with a matching shorts-skirt style outfit that matches. She is posed in front of a black curtain while showing off her pearly whites. The comments section within the uploaded is filled with fans in awe of her beauty.

Ciara’s youngest daughter, Sienna, turned two years of age over the weekend. To celebrate, she and her husband Russell Wilson put on a “Sienna Street”-themed birthday party, which was inspired by the iconic Sesame Street, as The Inquisitr reported.

May is an exciting month for the entertainer as she will release her seventh studio album Beauty Marks next week, too. To promote the album, Cici has created a movement for her fans to join in on. She wants them to join her in the “#BeautyMarks” journey and upload their rawest selfies to her website. This movement was kickstarted after she posted a “vulnerable” selfie to her page, which showed the star posing makeup- and extension-free, per The Inquisitr.

Ciara appears to be covered in body paint and completely nude on the album cover, which The Inquisitr announced. The album will consist of 11 tracks and includes collaborations with Macklemore, Tekno, and Kelly Rowland.

On Twitter, Ciara has over 11 million followers, while her Instagram account boasts a staggering 22 million followers.