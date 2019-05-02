Mariah Carey Tosses Tissue She Wiped Her Face With On Stage And Becomes A New Meme

The Billboard Music Awards took place last night and the A-listers turned up!

Paula Abdul, Madonna, and Taylor Swift were a few of many household names that performed on the night, but it was Mariah Carey who was given the Icon Award, which has been uploaded to Billboard’s official YouTube channel.

She was introduced by powerhouse vocalist Jennifer Hudson who looked beautiful in a blazer style jacket with tassels coming off of it before handing her the award. The “Spotlight” hitmaker reminisced over the first time she heard Mariah’s iconic vocals, which she said she was in awe of.

When Mariah took to the stage, she was handed her award by Hudson. Carey was seen wiping her face with a tissue before giving her speech. When she stood up to the mic, Carey tossed the tissue off of the stage with no care in the world. Behind her, Jennifer loved the candid moment and started laughing. Mariah wore a black dress which complemented her incredible figure. The “We Belong Together” songstress had never looked better and was shining inside and out.

In Carey’s speech, she gave a shout-out to her twin children — Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Scott Cannon who turned eight years of age on the night. Carey admitted she was nervous during her speech and thanked everybody that had supported her in her nearly 30-year career. She thanked Billboard for the honor and for letting her grow up on their charts with them. She insisted that she doesn’t look at herself as an icon and told viewers she made music to make her feel worthy of existing.

The “Always Be My Baby” chart-topper mentioned that her career has faced many ups and downs as well as memes. She ended her speech by celebrating her fans that she calls “Lambs,” expressing they are like any other entity that she has ever known and that everyone should continue to believe in themselves.

Soon after the speech, the icon became another hilarious meme, which is one of many reasons we adore the star. Billboard made a gif out of the tissue situation and posted it to their Twitter account.

“Getting rid of negative people in your life like,” they wrote in a funny manner.

Carey was quick to see the tweet and responded in the best way possible, joining them on the joke.

“Toss the tissue is the new drop the mic,” the sassy legend quote-tweeted.

The tweets were soon interacted by thousands of users who are obsessed with the new meme.

Before the memorable speech took place, Mariah performed a medley of hits reminding us why we all supported her music in the first place and why we still adore her. The set included her latest single, “A No No,” as well as her most famous numbers such as “Always Be My Baby” and “Hero.”

Last year, she released her 15th studio album, Caution, which peaked within the top five on the U.S. Billboard 200 album chart, proving she’s still a relevant music maker in today’s market.

On Instagram, Carey boasts a huge 8 million followers.