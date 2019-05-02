Princess Charlotte Is A Birthday Princess In A Series Of Adorable Snaps Taken By Mom Kate Middleton

Happy birthday Princess Charlotte! Royal mom Kate Middleton has picked up her camera again and photographed her adorable daughter for a series of photos in honor of the little royal’s fourth birthday, which she celebrates today, May 2.

Middleton and her husband Prince William released a series of three photos to their official Instagram account showing Charlotte in various stages of poses and play.

In a post that accompanied the three photos, Kensington Palace said in a statement that Charlotte’s proud parents were “pleased to share three new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fourth birthday.”

Middleton took the photos, per the caption, on the grounds of the family’s Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Others were taken at Kensington Palace.

People Magazine reported that Charlotte goes by the nickname Lottie.

All the photos show the little princess ready for her close-up, wearing ensembles that range from a sweet flowered dress and blue sneakers to a cute checkered ensemble with her hair styled in a ponytail.

People reported that the family will celebrate Charlotte’s birthday privately with a celebration for their family and friends.

Amongst her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis, Charlotte has become known by royal fans as something of a spirited child. She adorably waved to the public and posed during her turn as a bridesmaid for her cousin Princess Eugenie when she married Jack Brooksbank and for her Uncle Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle when both married in the town of Windsor.

People also reported that Princess Charlotte, along with attending school at Willcocks Nursery School and engaging in some fun play with her brothers and cousins, also takes dance lessons at a school in South London. She will move to the next level of her education, reportedly following in the footsteps of her brother Prince George at the school Thomas’s Battersea.

The Daily Express reported that Charlotte will likely be in the same school as her big brother.

The publication noted that this will be more advantageous for the young family as it will afford the same security measures already set in place for Prince George as well as an easier trip to school for Middleton.

Thomas’s Battersea is a Day School in London. According to the school’s official website, it has a student population of 560 boys and girls between the ages of 4 and 13. The site also notes it “offers a rich and broad curriculum, with Art, Ballet, Drama, ICT, French, Music, and PE all taught by specialist teachers from a child’s first day in school.”

The tuition for the institution doesn’t come cheap. Tuition changes with the age and learning levels of the children. It begins at around $8,400 per year beginning from kindergarten through grade 2 and becomes more costly as the child moves forward in their education, topping out at $9,500 per year from grades 3 through 8.

The good news is, if multiple children are enrolled, the parents can get a discount, which would apply to the royals as well, saving them around $200 per child per year.