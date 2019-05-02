‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Announces Wedding Date To Randall Emmett Amid Breakup Rumors

The Bravo star sets the record straight on her relationship with the 48-year-old film producer.

Lala Kent is setting the record straight on her relationship with fiancé Randall Emmett. After a rollercoaster week that included a bizarre social media feud with rapper 50 Cent, the Vanderpump Rules star has revealed she is still happily engaged to Randall and will be Mrs. Emmett in less than one year, Us Weekly reports.

After the 50 Cent drama unfolded late last week, Vanderpump Rules fans speculated that there was trouble in paradise for Kent, 28, and Emmett, 48. Lala seemingly deleted many photos of her film producer fiancé from her Instagram page, including her engagement announcement posted last summer. But on Wednesday, Lala Kent took to her Instagram story to announce her wedding date.

“So anyone that wants me to do anything on April 18, I officially can’t because that’s the day I get to marry my baby!” Kent said in an Instagram video as Emmett cheered in the background. “We got a date! Yeah, buddy!”

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder added “2020” and a ring emoji to the post.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett got engaged in September 2018. Last month, the Vanderpump Rules beauty told SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show that her wedding planning was taking longer than she expected and that she hoped to have a wedding date by the end of April.

Lala Kent Sets Wedding Date with Randall Emmett After Relationship Speculation https://t.co/fotYOk8JnR — People (@people) May 2, 2019

Now that Lala Kent has set the date, fans are waiting for more details on her wedding to Randall Emmett. Lala previously told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that Randall’s young daughters London and Rylee, whom he shares with ex-wife Ambyr Childers, think they are too old to be flower girls, so she may put pal Logan Noh in that role.

“[Logan] may be a flower girl and walking my dog down the aisle — ’cause Lilly, my dog, is a part of my bridal party,” Kent said. “That’s been my b*tch since day one, you know.”

Lala also previously hinted that her wedding to Randall Emmett will take place in Miami in 2020.

It is unclear if the wedding will be shown on Vanderpump Rules, as Randall has yet to appear on the Bravo reality show. Last year, Emmett told Us Weekly that he prefers to stay behind the scenes and not in front of Bravo’s cameras.

“You know, I like my relationship a lot. So, I’m gonna protect it. This isn’t this for the public. This is just for us to enjoy the two of us and not have outside influences.”

According to People, Lala Kent previously revealed that she and her man plan to start a family right after they get married. Lala revealed that all she has wanted her whole life is to be a mom.

Lala Kent’s wedding date announcement comes as she heads on a trip to Paris with Vanderpump Rules co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney-Schwartz and Brittany Cartwright. Meanwhile, Randall Emmett has wrapped up his feud with 50 Cent, which started when the rapper called Lala a “hoe” and escalated into a million dollar money matter. Randall reportedly paid up and now everyone is happy.