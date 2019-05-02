Kim Kardashian Puts Booty On Fully Display In Skintight Outfit On Instagram

If you think that Kim Kardashian doesn’t leave the house without her very own personal paparazzi, then you are absolutely right!

On Wednesday, the reality TV star took to Instagram to share yet another series of photos of a recent look, and she made sure to turn up the heat with her choice of pictures. In the first snap, Kim has her back turned to the camera, putting her world-famous booty and hourglass curves on full display in a skintight outfit that was sure to turn heads. She wore a matching patterned long-sleeved top and tight leggings combo with burgundy, orange, and green details, which she paired with heeled sandals and a vintage-looking dark burgundy handbag.

The aspiring lawyer looked over her right shoulder to glance at the camera with a rather serious expression while making her way to the car. In the second photo, Kim showed off the eye-catching look from a front perspective, as she was caught candidly getting out of the car. She also donned a full face of makeup, including some dark eyeliner, lots of contouring and blush, and a nude lipstick shade on her pouty lips.

In the third photo, she was pictured sitting behind the wheel of her car, possibly getting ready to take off. She let her long raven locks cascade down her back in her signature style — a Cher-inspired hairdo consisting of light waves and a center part.

The new pics come after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was criticized for posting photos with rescued elephants from her most recent trip to Bali, Indonesia. While most fans were happy to indulge in the new content from her sun-soaked romantic escapade with husband Kanye West, others were more vocal about the couple’s decision to visit the elephant sanctuary.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Facebook’s Vegans of Australia group branded Kim’s move as “repulsive” and “cruel,” and many social media users expressed their discontent too.

“Awful. Power to do so much for animals but effort to do absolutely nothing, makes me fume,” one Facebook user wrote, while another one chimed in on her Instagram page, “Do better research next time, don’t go to fake sanctuaries that chain up elephants and torture/beat them into submission.” Another user added, “That elephant looks so sad.”

The photos mentioned show Kim and Kanye posing with the majestic creatures, with the KKW Beauty founder looking super glamorous in a skimpy black top and matching black long skirt. In the caption, she admitted to “missing Bali.”