Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Get Married In Surprise Las Vegas Ceremony

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, at least, until Diplo records the whole thing and shares it to his Instagram.

According to People Magazine, longtime couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially man and wife after a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas, which was recorded and shared almost in its entirety through both the DJ’s Instagram Stories as well as a lengthy post to his Instagram Live feed.

Diplo first hinted that the nuptials were about to go down with a short clip shared to his Story showing Sophie in a stunning white gown walking inside a building — which the news outlet revealed was A Little Wedding Chapel — with Joe at her side looking dapper in a grey suit.

“Gonna hit this wedding real quick,” he wrote in the video.

He then documented the moment that the Game of Thrones star walked down the aisle as the country duo Dan + Shay performed an acoustic version of their hit song “Speechless.” The actress headed towards the altar to join her soon-to-be-husband, who was surrounded by his brothers and groomsmen, Nick and Kevin.

Diplo next switched to his Instagram Live feed to give his 5.2 million followers an intimate look as his friends tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony which, in the epitome of Las Vegas fashion, was hosted by an Elvis impersonator. After an exchange of vows and Ring Pops, Joe and Sophie officially became man and wife while surrounded by a room full of friends, who whooped and cheered as they shared their first kiss as a married couple.

For those skeptical as to whether or not the wedding was the real deal, a source confirmed to People Magazine that the ceremony was legitimate, officially making all three Jonas Brothers married men.

The 29-year-old musician and 23-year-old actress began dating in 2016, with Joe getting down on one knee and popping the question in October of 2017. The pair announced their engagement through their respective Instagram accounts with a matching close-up shot of them holding hands and showing off Turner’s breathtaking pear-shaped ring.

News of the ceremony may come as a surprise to many fans of the couple, as Joe himself confirmed during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden that the pair would be tying the knot later this summer in a ceremony that was rumored to be taking place in Paris, France. It is possible that plans were changed due to the Jonas Brothers’ upcoming Happiness Begins tour, which kicks off in Miami on August 7.

However, as many know, Las Vegas is a magical place where anything can happen. Just hours before Joe and Sophie’s impromptu wedding, the DNCE front man hit the stage at the Billboard Music Awards with his brothers, marking the band’s first performance at an awards show together in a decade.