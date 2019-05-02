Cardi B Strips Naked On Instagram To Debunk Billboard Music Awards Wardrobe Malfunction Rumors

Cardi B made a scandalous choice on Wednesday when she stripped down to her birthday suit to disprove rumors that she had accidentally displayed her private parts on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet. Posed in front of the mirror with her phone in hand, Cardi angled her body to retain a small degree of modesty and covered her breasts with her hair.

“Y’all motherf**kers going around showing this f**king picture, now y’all photoshopping it even more like ‘Oh Cardi’s p***y, Cardi’s ‘p***y.'” she said in a video she posted to her Instagram page before patting the area between her legs. “There’s where I birthed my daughter from!”

As Hollywood Life notes, it appears that some social media users had been sharing and altering a photo taken when Offset and Cardi kissed on the BBMA’s red carpet. Cardi raised her leg afterward and photographers caught a glimpse beneath her gown. But she says that the photographs are of her butt.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper went on to remind viewers that she used to be a stripper and they could have seen her genitals when she used to dance. But as she said in that groundbreaking No. 1 hit song, she doesn’t dance now, she makes “money moves.”

Instagram hasn’t removed the video from the platform, as of writing. The social media giant is known for having a strict policy when it comes to nudity in their posts. According to the policy on their community guidelines website, nudity is not allowed.

“This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks,” their policy says. “It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos of post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too.”

It remains to be seen whether Instagram will view Cardi’s video as violating its rules.

In the comments section, there were mixed reactions about the post. Some found it offensive while others supported Cardi’s right to defend herself and applauded her unique way of doing so.

Although she hardly let them slide before, Cardi has recently been taking an even more direct approach to address the rumors circulating about her. She recently filed a lawsuit against two bloggers, Latasha K and Starmarie Ebony Jones, for making scandalous and defamatory statements about her. Complex Magazine reports that Latasha claimed that Cardi used illicit drugs when she was pregnant. Ebony Jones has alleged that Cardi was selling her body and spreading herpes.

According to Complex, both women were allowed the chance to retract their statements but they refused to do so.