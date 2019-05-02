Watch Arsenal FC Vs. Valencia CF UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Semifinal 1st Leg, Start Time, Preview

Arsenal FC play in the UEFA Europa League semifinals for the second year in a row, while Spanish side Valencia CF have their eyes on a double this year.

For the second year in a row, English Premier League side Arsenal FC will face a Spanish team in the UEFA Europa League semifinals, per the UEFA site, and after losing to Atlético Madrid in 2018, they expect a better result against sixth-place La Liga side Valencia CF. But Valencia have their own eyes on a bigger prize — not just the Europa League trophy, but an actual double if they can also defeat Barcelona in Spain’s Copa del Rey final later this month. The two finals will be played only four days apart, meaning that if Valencia get past Arsenal in the two-legged semifinal tie, they must fly from Seville to Baku, Azerbaijan. But first they need to focus on collecting away goals in the match that will live stream from London.

To find out how to watch Thursday’s Arsenal FC vs. Valencia CF UEFA Europa League semifinal first-leg match live online, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. British Summer Time at the 60,000-seat Emirates Stadium in Holloway, London, England, on Thursday, May 2. That start time will be 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time in Spain.

In the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the Gunners vs. Els Taronges match starts at 2 a.m. on Friday morning, May 3, Western Indonesian Time, 4 a.m. Eastern.

The Gunners injury list may provide Valencia their best chance to qualify for the final. Both Aaron Ramsey and Denis Suarez have been ruled out with injuries, per the BBC. For Ramsey, who will not return again this season regardless of what Arsenal do in the Europa League semifinal, the injury marks the end to a landmark, 11-year Arsenal career. The veteran midfielder will move to Italian champions Juventus after the season.

Dani Parejo leads Valencia with 10 goals from all competitions this season. David Ramos / Getty Images

To watch the Arsenal FC vs. Valencia CF UEFA Europa League Final Four first-leg showdown, access the streaming video provided by Univision NOW — or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Arsenal vs. Valencia Europa League showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

But there is a possible way to watch the stream live, for free, without a cable login. Fans should sign up for a free trial of an online TV package that carries the Univision stream, such as Fubo TV or DirecTV Now. Those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the UEFA Europa League semifinal clash stream live for free.

The only English language stream available in the United States will be provided by B/R Live, which will carry the Arsenal FC vs. Valencia CF match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport will carry the live stream, while in Spain, Movistar+ will stream the game — as will DAZN in Canada. In Indonesia, K Vision will stream the match live, and throughout much of Africa, Star Times World Football will stream the semifinal opener live online, as will the Star Times app.

A list of live streaming sources for the Arsenal FC vs. Valencia CF Europa League semifinal round match in numerous other countries around the world is available via LiveSoccerTV.