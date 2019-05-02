Joe Jonas Rocks Out To Ex-Girlfriend Taylor Swift’s New Single ‘Me!’ At Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift and Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie kicked off last night’s Billboard Music Awards with a pastel-themed rendition of the pop star’s latest single “Me!”

The fairy tale-like stage and catchy melody from the duo’s first live performance of the track got everybody out of their seats including, E! News noted, the 29-year-old’s ex boyfriend Joe Jonas.

According to the news outlet, Twitter user @onthedanlowe captured the moment on video, which she shared to the social media platform. In the clip, Joe can be seen bopping his head to the tune as one of the performers — dressed head to toe in all pink — played the drum in the aisle right behind him. To his right stood his fiance, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who danced and clapped along as well as Taylor belted out the catchy hook to her newest track.

Joe and Taylor dated back in 2008 for about five months, which famously ended with a phone call that Taylor herself revealed lasted a mere 27 seconds. As AOL noted, many Swifties believe the short-lived romance was the inspiration to a number of tracks in the singer’s repertoire, including “Forever and Always” and “Last Kiss.”

Now, more than a decade later, both Swift and Jonas have moved on and are incredibly happy in their new relationships. Joe and Sophie began dating in 2016, with the musician getting down on one knee and popping the big question to the actress in October of 2017. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Joe confirmed during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden in March that the pair would be tying the knot this summer, and the ceremony is rumored to be taking place in France.

Meanwhile, Taylor has moved on with British actor Joe Alwyn. Though in the past the singer has often stepped out into the public eye with her previous beaus, her relationship with Alwyn has remained relatively private. Taylor has hinted that her relationship with the actor began in 2016, though Elle noted that it wasn’t reported that the two were together until months later in May of 2017.

Now, following the release of her new single and its easter-egg-filled music video, fans are buzzing over whether or not Taylor and Joe have taken the next step in their relationship. As Cosmopolitan reported, one scene in the video sees Brendon Urie getting down on one knee to present the star with an engagement ring — but she rejects the diamond and chooses an adorable cat in its place. Swift taunted fans with the revelation that she’s been keeping a secret from them for months, and though it was revealed that her surprise was that she had adopted the adorable feline from the video, many are still thinking that she and Joe may have gotten engaged.