Dua Lipa Goes Braless Under Blazer & Exposes Her Chest In New Instagram Pics

Dua Lipa shared a series of three photos with her Instagram fans today, and even she’s admitted that they’re fairly risqué. And it’s no wonder, considering that the very first photo had to be censored with a giant black star over her chest. In the image, Dua sat in the backseat of a car while wearing a blazer and nothing underneath. She left one side of her chest exposed, as she looked at the camera. The second photo was cropped so that her face wasn’t visible, but the rest of her body was. Dua placed her left hand over her chest this time, as the photo was taken from a higher angle. And finally, the third photo showed the singer sitting upright with her left shoulder facing the camera. She looked chic and her purse was easily spotted, which she slung over her left shoulder. The photo’s received over 1.2 million likes in the past 11 hours, which is impressive. At the same time, the numbers are fairly normal for Lipa.

But that’s not all, as the singer often shares photos of her daily outfits. This includes two days ago, when she posed on a couch in a different blazer. The Instagram update showed her wearing an all black outfit, save for the funky sleeves and collar of her blazer. These portions popped thanks to the neon zebra-print. Meanwhile, she completed the look with black capris that were rolled up at the ankle, along with large heels.

Dua’s cultivated a loyal following, and has been open about who she is as an artist and what motivates her. She described some of her personal thoughts to The Guardian.

“You want to be as honest as possible in the music you make. But then there’s the other side of it, when you do want a bit of a personal life, and you get upset that you’ve opened yourself up so much. I guess it comes with the territory – a figuring-out of the right balance, how to be really content, y’know, in this see-through box I’m now living in.”

“It has to be fun. You’ve got to enjoy it. You can’t get upset about every little thing,” she noted, describing how she thinks pop music should be.

But that’s not to say that Dua doesn’t have a serious side. But all in all, she appears to be thriving and staying very busy. Luckily for fans, she keeps people updated often on her social media, so we can stay tuned in to her everyday life.