Burger King Debuts New ‘Unhappy Boxes’ In Partnership With Mental Health America

The ‘Pissed’, ‘Blue’, ‘Salty,’ ‘YAAAS,’ and ‘DGAF’ boxes are now available at Burger King.

No one is happy all the time, and not everyone wakes up happy on a regular basis. Burger King is revamping their “Happy Meal Box” which they’ve sold for many years. The burger giant is now debuting meal boxes for many different kinds of moods, setting themselves apart from their biggest competitor, McDonald’s. Now, if you’re not necessarily in a happy mood, you can order a box that is more fitting to how you’re feeling. The new meal boxes are titled “Real Meals” because the names reflect the real moods an average person may experience in a given week. They have some pretty comical names, but they’re for a very important cause. Burger King partnered with Mental Health America to make these boxes a reality, according to Fox Business.

Burger King is known for its often over-the-top advertisements that are meant to grab your attention. They strayed away from the more jovial side for a more serious topic in honor of Mental Health Awareness month which is observed every May. The company has created a campaign entitled #FeelYourWay that is meant to raise awareness about issues such as depression and encourage open discussion about emotions. They released a short video in which many different characters talk about the various emotions they are dealing with based upon their current life circumstances or the words and actions of others. The point is to help those struggling with mental issues realize that it is okay to be unhappy and it is nothing to be ashamed of.

Burger King is promoting mental health with a series of "Real Meals," which include the Pissed Meal, Blue Meal, Salty Meal, YAAAS Meal and DGAF Meal. Which one fits your mood today? https://t.co/ne9vS61J6s — WNDU (@WNDU) May 1, 2019

The new meals include “Pissed,” “Blue,” “Salty,” “YAAAS,” and “DGAF.” “YAAAS” is a slang term for yes while “DGAF” is an acronym that stands for “don’t give a f**k.” While these meals aren’t yet available nationwide, they can be found at select restaurants in Austin, Seattle, Miami, Los Angeles, and New York City.

“Not sure who needed to hear this today, but it’s ok not to be happy all the time. all that matters is that you # FeelYourWay,” Burger King tweeted along with a link to their new video.

In a public statement, the brand went on to discuss the pressures in current society in which people are made to believe they must also appear happy.