Thursday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Claire Lashes Out At Tripp

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, May 2, 2019, reveal that there will be so much drama with Salem’s couples that no one will be safe.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) will be so furious at the situation between Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Haley Chen (Thia Megia) that she’ll lash out.

As viewers already know, Claire tends to lash out about any and everything that makes her unhappy, or mildly annoyed. However, it seems that she has a right to be mad this time around.

Claire recently found out that her boyfriend, Tripp, was going to marry Haley in order to help her get her a green card, and prevent her from being deported back to China. However, things may have just backfired.

Haley and Tripp found out that the agent from ICE is going to be watching them like a hawk until Haley is made an official U.S. citizen, and that it could take years before it finally happens.

This means that Claire’s relationship with Tripp will either have to end or continue being kept in the dark so that Haley doesn’t get deported. Shockingly, Claire will even be forced to move out of the loft where she has lived for years, due to the fake marriage.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) lash out at his father, Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), during the mayoral debate.

On Wednesday, Jack revealed shocking evidence that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and his assistant, Sheila Watkins (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins), have been engaging in a romantic relationship.

Jack caught a photo of the pair sharing their first and only kiss in Horton Square, and is now using it against his fellow candidate in hopes of winning the election. However, JJ won’t let Jack get away with his actions, and he’ll cause a scene at the debate.

Of course, Sheila and Abe will be on the hot seat over the photo, and Abe’s girlfriend, Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams), will seemingly want answers about why there is a photo of the pair locking lips.

Elsewhere in Salem, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and his girlfriend, Lani Price (Sal Stowers), are going to argue over Lani’s unhealthy attachment to baby David, whom she has turned her entire world upside for.

Fans can see more of the drama unfold when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.