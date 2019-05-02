Ashley Graham Shows Off Cleavage And Curves In Low Cut Silver Dress At The Billboard Music Awards

Ashley Graham flaunted her bodacious curves at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday with a low cut silver dress that hugged the voluptuous body that’s made her famous. The shoulder details and belted waist accentuated her waist and showed off her hourglass figure. Graham paired the look with understated hair and makeup and opted not to wear lots of jewelry, making it pretty clear that she wanted her sparkly dress to be the focal point of her outfit.

The dress will likely land Graham on some “best-dressed” lists for the night and she got lots of praise for her choice from fans on Instagram.

“Ahhhhhhhh you inspire me so much. I want to be a model and show the world just like you there is no one standard of body size and shape we should follow,” one very enthusiastic fan wrote. “I will never be able to thank you enough for helping me become the person I am today.”

While she is often called the world’s most successful plus-size model, Graham has bristled at the term in the past.

“I think the word ‘plus-size’ is so divisive to women. I think that when you use the word ‘plus-size’ you’re putting all these women into a category: ‘You don’t eat well.’ ‘You don’t work out.’ ‘You could care less about your body.’ ‘You’re insecure.’ ‘You have no confidence,'” she said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning.

“And that is none of this,” she said in reference to her figure.

She made the same point in a TEDx Talk that she gave back in 2015 in Valencia, Spain. In it, she expresses the desire to self-define the way that her figure is described. So in her words, she’s not “plus size, but my size.”

As L’Officiel USA notes, Graham is one of the highest-paid models in the world, plus-sized or standard sized. She was reportedly paid $5.5 million in 2017. According to Cheat Sheet, Graham also has a net worth of $10 million and has diverse streams of income comprising of book sales, collaborations with fashion companies, and TV appearances.

Loading...

She has amassed a horde of 8.3 million followers on Instagram with whom she shares both glamorous photos and more intimate, behind-the-scenes glimpses of her life. Graham recently showed that she isn’t afraid to show off her goofy side when she shared a selfie video at an acupuncture session.

Besides her obvious physical beauty, it’s clear that this down-to-earth personality has gotten her to where she is today.