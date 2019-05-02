Watch Mumbai Indians Vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Stream: VIVO IPL 2019, Start Time, Playoff Berths At Stake

The playoff picture in the 2019 VIVO Indian Premier League cricket season comes into focus as Mumbai Indians host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match Number 51.

The 2019 VIVO Indian Premier League is nearing its conclusion, with three teams competing for the final pair of playoff spots, per CricInfo. Two of those three teams go head-to-head in Thursday in the 51st match of the 12th IPL franchise cricket tournament, as third-place Mumbai Indians, the three-time champions, host fourth place Sunrisers Hyderabad who have just one title under their collective belt. But Sunrisers may be at a significant disadvantage after leading run-scorer David Warner departed the team to rejoin Australia as they prepare to defend their World Cup title in the 2019 competition which opens later this month. Meanwhile, Mumbai can seal a playoff berth with a win in the match that will live stream from Wankhede Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the 2019 Indian Premier league Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 8 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday, May 2, at the 33,000-seat Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 3:30 p.m. British Summer Time. In the United States, fans can watch the live stream of the 2019 IPL T20 cricket match over breakfast, with the first ball bowled at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7:30 a.m. Pacific.

Warner had scored an incredible 692 runs in his 12 matches for Sunrisers so far, according to NDTV Sports. By comparison, Mumbai’s top scorer, South Africa wicket keeper Quentin de Kock, has tallied 392 in 12 games.

The Hyderabad side is considering New Zealand’s Martin Guptill to take Warner’s opening spot, according to ESPN. Coach Tom Moody called Guptill a “like for like replacement” and a “world class opener himself.” But Moody also said that Australian Billy Stanlake may also receive a look to take the spot for the match against Mumbai.

David Warner has departed Sunrisers Hyderabad to rejoin Australia. Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the 20-overs action in the Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Match 51 in the United States, the best option is to sign up for Hotstar US. Subscribers to Willow TV may be able to obtain a free Hotstar package as well, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match.

For an available live stream of Mumbai Indians vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad from Mumbai in the United Kingdom, the only source is the U.K. affiliate of India streaming site Hotstar. The service charges a monthly or annual fee. The U.K. Hotstar service is also available on mobile phones and the Roku set-top streaming box by downloading the Hotstar app.

India’s domestic Hotstar service will also live stream the match in the IPL’s home country.

In Australia, throughout continental Europe, and in numerous other countries, Yupp TV will live stream the MI vs. SRH match.