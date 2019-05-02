Kristin Cavallari Showcases Curves In Sexy Little Bikini

Kristin Cavallari is showing off her famous figure in a brand new bikini snapshot.

This week, Kristin Cavallari took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself enjoying some fun in the sun with her friend, Justin Anderson.

In the sexy photo, Kristin is seen sporting a skimpy little bikini, which boasts a pair of ruffled navy blue and white bottoms with vertical stripes. She paired the trendy bottoms with a teeny tiny, white bandeau top.

Cavallari’s cleavage was hidden behind her lean arms, as she put her hand up to her head to run her fingers through her hair. However, her flat tummy and toned abs were on full display in the photo, as she and her pal sat together on a beach chair under a large, white umbrella.

Kristin had her blonde hair parted to the side and styled in natural-looking waves. She beamed a smile at the camera, and added a pair of dark, oversized sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun.

Cavallari’s pal is seen sporting a pair of dark board shorts and no shirt. He wears a necklace with a pendant, and a watch for the poolside outing. He also dons a pair of dark shades, and has his blonde hair styled in a messy coif.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kristin Cavallari often shares sexy snapshots of herself on Instagram. However, the former Laguna Beach and The Hills star isn’t the same girl that fans used to watch on reality TV.

Kristin is now a mother and a wife, who shares three children, Camden, Saylor, and Jaxon, with her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler.

The pair are currently adjusting to life after Cutler’s retirement, which leaves Cavallari going to work on her jewelry line, Uncommon James, and her husband home to spend more time with their children.

“It can be hard at times, to be honest. I couldn’t do it without Jay, as cliché and annoying as that probably is. I mean, he’s home with my kids right now. He’s been doing a lot of the pickups at school,” Kristin recently revealed.

“He’s worked his ass off for so many years. I’m gonna let him have his moment, enjoy doing nothing and he’ll figure it out. We’ve sort of switched roles. My career has really picked up, so it’s been great ’cause I couldn’t do it without him. He’s really hands-on with the kids. So it’s been really nice,” Cavallari added.

Fans can see more of Kristin Cavallari by following her on Instagram, or watching Very Cavallari on the E! network.