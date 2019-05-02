Farrah Abraham Says Jenelle Evans & David Eason ‘Will Divorce’

Farrah Abraham is weighing in on the drama between Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason.

According to Hollywood Life, Farrah Abraham claims that she believes the couple will eventually end up divorced, and that the MTV series will likely have played some part in the split.

“I’m sure all the drama Teen Mom production has put a split between them, and I’m sure it will end in divorce,” Abraham told the outlet.

Farrah has also been one to speak out about her former co-stars, and has even engaged in some dramatic feuds with them in the past.

According to Cheat Sheet, during Abraham’s final seasons on the show, she refused to speak to or acknowledge her co-stars, Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Catelynn Lowell.

She had gotten into an on-screen brawl with Portwood after she called her former fiance, Matt Baier, a pedophile; had a war of words with Lowell, who called her out for making an adult video; and even had an argument with Bookout, after Maci expressed concern about Farrah being allowed to return to the series after it was cancelled and then reinstated by the network.

Meanwhile, Jenelle herself is talking about the possibility of filing for divorce from David after he shockingly shot and killed the family dog, claiming that it had snapped and bitten his daughter, Ensley.

According to Us Weekly, it seems that Farrah Abraham’s divorce prediction could be true. Jenelle Evans told the outlet that she is considering ending her marriage after the heartbreaking death of her dog.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids. [Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized,” the Teen Mom 2 star told the magazine.

Before revealing her possible split from David, Jenelle took to her own Instagram account to reveal her sadness over the death of her dog, Nugget.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons,” Jenelle wrote on social media as fans expressed their outrage in the comment section of the post.

