Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Ready To Date Older Men After Tristan Thompson Split

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly thinking about the future of her love life following her dramatic split with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, back in February.

According to Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian is allegedly thinking about who she is going to date next, and what kind of man she’s looking for going forward.

Sources tell the outlet that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has some strict dating rules now, and that she won’t settle for anyone who is younger than 30-years-old, as Tristan is still in his late 20s.

“Khloe wants someone who is based in Los Angeles, at least six foot tall and picks up after himself at home! Khloe has had such bad luck with men that she’s determined she isn’t going to make the same mistake again. [She] is being super picky and won’t so much as consider dating someone unless he meets all of her criteria,” an insider tells the outlet.

In addition, Kardashian reportedly won’t even think about dating someone who isn’t based in L.A. After being with Thompson and moving to Cleveland where he plays for the Cavaliers, she doesn’t want to have to travel to keep her relationship afloat again, especially now that she’s a mother.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently took to Instagram to reveal in a cryptic message on her story that she has a brand new mindset following her breakup with Tristan Thompson.

The reality star posted a quote that revealed she’s ready for a change, and that she is not going to settle for anything less than a happy and healthy life going forward.

“My whole mindset has changed. I don’t have the energy to do certain things & be around people anymore. I’m just at the point in my life where if something feels like it’s draining me, or fighting with my peace & happiness, I’m not dealing with it,” the message read.

Meanwhile, rumors have been running wild about the custody situation between Khloe and Tristan. Us Weekly reports that Kardashian would never think of keeping her daughter, True, away from Thompson, and that she wants her baby girl to have a strong and loving relationship with her father, even if she and Tristan can’t figure things out together.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s dramatic split when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.