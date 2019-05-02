Julianne Hough Sports A Metallic Bralette And Matching Booty Shorts To The Billboard Music Awards

Julianne Hough is one of the many celebrities showing off skin at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

The America’s Got Talent judge was asked to present at the annual music awards show, which was hosted by Kelly Clarkson. Hough posted her red carpet look on her Instagram page to her 4.5 million followers. For the night, the Dancing with the Stars alum wore a sparkly bralette with matching shorts and a blazer. Hough also wore metallic pointy-toe heels and a blonde bob. The look showed off Hough’s toned abs at the event. The look received more than 40,000 likes from Hough’s followers and more than 200 likes.

“Love you this in Pic!! That outfit is on point,” one follower said.

“You can literally wear any hairstyle and look fantastic,” another exclaimed.

Hough announced on Tuesday that she was going to be a presenter at the awards show. The dancer showed a promotional image for the ceremony to her Instagram followers.

“SO excited to be back on the @bbmas stage as a presenter TOMORROW at 8/7c on NBC. Don’t miss it!!! #BBMAs,” Hough captioned.

Hough’s husband, Brooks Laich, wasn’t in attendance as the Safe Haven actress made her solo walk on the red carpet. According to Hollywood Life, Hough’s appearance comes just weeks after she opened up to People about facing anxiety and depression at a young age. She said she is currently working with Neuroscientist Dr. Wendy Suzuki to discover the effects that dance has on the brain in terms of mood and memory. The Footloose star credits dance for helping her while she was suffering from mental illness.

“It really transformed my experience and gave me a way to express myself,” she said.

“[Dance] actually breaks the barrier so you get confidence within yourself, and it’s for nobody else but you.”

The Billboard Music Awards was held at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition to Hough, other presenters included Becky G, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Hudson, Olivia Wilde, and Rob Gronkowski. Performers for the night included Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie, Ariana Grande,Paula Abdul, Ciara Halsey, Dan + Shay, Tori Kelly, Madonna & Maluma, Jonas Brothers, BTS & Halsey, Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Panic! At the Disco, Khalid and Lauren Daigle. Hough presented the award for Top Country song and it went to Dan + Shay, who also was also nominated for the all-genre Top Duo/Group and Billboard Chart Achievement Award categories, as well as nods for Top Country Artist, Top Country Duo/Group, Top Country Album and Top Country Song for two of their songs, per The Boot.